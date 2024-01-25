Work Of The Week

‘The Energy Forecast’ for OVO Energy by Saatchi and Saatchi

OVO has unveiled the first campaign for Euston Station’s new 60 metre motion billboard, ‘The Energy Forecast’. The majority of Britons know that our energy use is important in helping reduce our climate impact. But with 42 percent of Brits believing that Britain only gets 10 percent of its electricity supply from zero and low-carbon energy sources (it’s 55 per cent)*, how many of us understand how to change how we use energy for the better? We look to the weather forecast for guidance on how to behave outside each day – and now, OVO is offering the same advice for energy use.