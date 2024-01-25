Work Of The Week
Work Of The Week
The best creative, curated
25 January 2024
‘Take a Brrr’ for Kitkat by VML
Chocolate brand KitKat has given a nod to the freezing cold temperatures hitting the UK with a fresh new out-of-home advertisement. The execution empathises with Brits as they faced the coldest night of winter so far (18 January), with some areas of the country reaching minus double digits. Inspired by the arduous early morning task of scraping the ice from your car windscreen, the iconic chocolate bar invites people to ‘Take a Brrr’ from the cold.
‘The Energy Forecast’ for OVO Energy by Saatchi and Saatchi
OVO has unveiled the first campaign for Euston Station’s new 60 metre motion billboard, ‘The Energy Forecast’. The majority of Britons know that our energy use is important in helping reduce our climate impact. But with 42 percent of Brits believing that Britain only gets 10 percent of its electricity supply from zero and low-carbon energy sources (it’s 55 per cent)*, how many of us understand how to change how we use energy for the better? We look to the weather forecast for guidance on how to behave outside each day – and now, OVO is offering the same advice for energy use.
'Why The Snag Not?' by Dentsu Creative
Inclusive tights brand Snag has appointed Dentsu Creative as its creative agency of record. Founded in 2017, Snag is a bold, purpose-led brand on a mission to make clothing accessible to everyone. The first piece of work sees Dentsu Creative deliver a punchy new brand campaign using the real and loyal community of ‘Snagglers,’ titled "Why The Snag Not?"
Veganuary campaign for Violife by VCCP Media
In a campaign by Good Relations and VCCP Media, Violife has unveiled a DOOH and influencer campaign to help make 'flexitarians' aware that plant-based cheese should be considered as a potential alternative to creamy dairy products. VCCP Media drove media planning and buying, and secured digital out of home sites across the UK via their data partner Skyrise, strategically in proximity to stores where the Violife products are available to buy, in an aim to target flexitarian consumers and connect through to purchase.
1/3Violife OOH
2/3Violife OOH
3/3Violife OOH