Work Of The Week

The best creative, curated
06 July 2023
Enjoy the creative picks that caught our eye this week. We particularly enjoyed the new Ocado work that explores how inspiration can strike in weird places and Grey London's adaptation (read below) of the Pringles Super Bowl ad.
'Ocado Inspired Choice' for Ocado by St. Luke's
The new campaign “Inspired Choice” marks the launch of a new brand platform communicating Ocado’s core proposition of more choice. Ocado offers more than 49,000 different products, far exceeding traditional brick-and-mortar supermarkets - including more than 5,000 Marks & Spencer products, demonstrating that there really is an ‘Ocado just for you’.
A '75th Birthday Card Campaign' For The NHS By MullenLowe
MullenLowe launched a Birthday Card to the NHS – on the service’s 75th birthday – to support NHS Blood and Transplant’s latest drive to encourage people to sign up for the NHS Organ Donor Register.
Targeting all adults in England, the ‘Go on, get a card. It is our birthday' campaign seeks to engage the public around the anniversary by drawing a line between birthday cards and the organ donor cards received by anyone who registers as an organ donor for the first time.
'Tour De Škoda' for Škoda by Fallon, Leo Burnett UK
Skoda and Fallon gave unsuspecting Sunday cyclists in Dorking an unforgettable moment, surprising them at the end of a gruelling climb with a full Tour de France finish experience. This real-life activation blew up newsfeeds on the day and will be captured through a series of social films which will go live across Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
'Summer Of Sport' for Castore by FCB London
British sportswear brand Castore has unveiled its latest out-of-home campaign 'Summer of Sport'. Working with creative agency FCB London, Castore’s biggest brand campaign to date showcases all the sports they are part of.
Focusing on Wimbledon Tennis, The Ashes, and the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, FCB London's approach started with finding a tone that was true to Castore and versatile enough to work across all sports.
'Calling TimeOut’ for Cadbury by VCCP
Chocolate brand Cadbury TimeOut has unveiled its first major campaign in three decades, ‘Calling TimeOut’ on the frustrations of everyday life by offering a tasty chocolate wafer respite.
The month-long campaign will run across DOOH, OOH, and social channels Meta, Instagram, TikTok and Reddit, bringing life to situations from which everybody needs to 'Call TimeOut'.
'Pringles Can Hands' for Pringles by Grey London
Pringles has unveiled a pan-European campaign that brings the theme of its Super Bowl ads, featuring people getting their hands stuck in cans of the snack, to new markets for the first time. In collaboration with Grey London, the brand has created work that will run in Northern and Southern Europe.