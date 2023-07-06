Work Of The Week

A '75th Birthday Card Campaign' For The NHS By MullenLowe

MullenLowe launched a Birthday Card to the NHS – on the service’s 75th birthday – to support NHS Blood and Transplant’s latest drive to encourage people to sign up for the NHS Organ Donor Register.

Targeting all adults in England, the ‘Go on, get a card. It is our birthday' campaign seeks to engage the public around the anniversary by drawing a line between birthday cards and the organ donor cards received by anyone who registers as an organ donor for the first time.