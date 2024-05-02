Work Of The Week
02 May 2024
'Ultimate BBQ Burger' for KFC UK&I by Mother
Summer is officially around the corner as KFC introduces its Ultimate BBQ Burger in a new campaign by Mother that profiles both the burger and 'excellent' summer weather. In the hero film, directed by Sam Pilling through Magna, the archetypal images of perfect BBQ conditions are flipped to be something that is actually more experienced: Rain. Lots and lots of heavy rain, ringing in the advancing season.
'Power Nap' for OVO by Saatchi & Saatchi
To educate consumers about their impact on the planet through their energy consumption, OVO has released a series of Alexa Skills voiced by Happy Valley actor James Norton featuring live data from The National Grid so they can shift their use times to when it is being powered by greener sources. The new campaign allows consumers to ask their Alexa if it’s time for a Power Nap to find out how green the grid is and if it’s a good time to turn on their electric appliances at home. The Skill will also tell consumers whether there is a high, moderate, or low level of renewables being used to power the grid at that moment in time.
'Let’s Do This' for Checkatrade by St Luke’s
Checkatrade, the UK’s leading trade directory connecting consumers with trusted tradespeople, is on a mission to be the go-to partner for home improvement. The campaign, "Let’s Do This," crafted in partnership with St Luke’s, portrays Checkatrade as the trusted expert, empowering consumers to undertake projects alongside skilled trade members confidently.
'Good to Know' by Sainsbury's for New Commercial Arts
Sainsbury's' ‘Good to Know’ out-of-home campaign highlights the good things it does for the planet, animal welfare and the community. A new illustrative style, created in-house, brings to life the first batch of stories this spring – paying dairy farmers fairly, nurturing relationships with produce suppliers and fishing sustainably.
'Pringoooals' for Pringles by Dentsu
Pringles wants to heighten its consumer engagement online and is set to introduce its own digital destination named Poptopia that will aim to drive loyalty and build its data among consumers. Working with Dentsu Creative and Merkle, the pop chip brand will introduce the digital destination which promises to offer immersive experiences and personalised interactions to engage with crisp lovers.