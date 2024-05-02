Work Of The Week

'Power Nap' for OVO by Saatchi & Saatchi

To educate consumers about their impact on the planet through their energy consumption, OVO has released a series of Alexa Skills voiced by Happy Valley actor James Norton featuring live data from The National Grid so they can shift their use times to when it is being powered by greener sources. The new campaign allows consumers to ask their Alexa if it’s time for a Power Nap to find out how green the grid is and if it’s a good time to turn on their electric appliances at home. The Skill will also tell consumers whether there is a high, moderate, or low level of renewables being used to power the grid at that moment in time.