Work Of The Week

'Don't let the lights go out' for The Salford Lads' & Girls' Club by Dentsu Creative

The Salford Lads' & Girls' Club, a cornerstone of Salford’s cultural and musical identity, is fighting to secure its future. Immortalised in British music history and tied to legendary bands like The Smiths, the club has become a symbol of creativity and community spirit. Now, this historic institution faces an urgent challenge: raising £250,000 by the end of November to keep its doors open and its legacy alive. Founded in 1904 by James and William Grimble Groves, the club’s impact stretches far beyond its walls, embodying the heart and resilience of Salford itself.

Read here.