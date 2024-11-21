Work Of The Week
The best creative, curated
21 November 2024
'The Gift of McDonald’s' by Leo Burnett
McDonald’s is adding sparkle to the holiday season with The Gift of McDonald’s. The campaign, part of the Fancy a McDonald's brand platform, captures the essence of finding a much-needed pause during the festive rush, transforming a simple moment into something truly uplifting. At its heart is a 60-second film, created by Leo Burnett, that follows two parents after a busy day of Christmas preparations.
'RAY' for The Entertainer by adam&eveDDB
The Entertainer, one of the world’s-fastest growing toy retailers, embarks on its biggest-ever TV advertising campaign for Christmas, the debut work is by newly retained creative agency adam&eveDDB. The 60-second film is inspired by the deep love kids develop for their toys – a passion which is shared by The Entertainer. The ad features the endearing character of Ray, a once much-loved stuffed toy who is now feeling a bit lost as his owner has since turned her attention towards a remote-control monster truck.
'Don't let the lights go out' for The Salford Lads' & Girls' Club by Dentsu Creative
The Salford Lads' & Girls' Club, a cornerstone of Salford’s cultural and musical identity, is fighting to secure its future. Immortalised in British music history and tied to legendary bands like The Smiths, the club has become a symbol of creativity and community spirit. Now, this historic institution faces an urgent challenge: raising £250,000 by the end of November to keep its doors open and its legacy alive. Founded in 1904 by James and William Grimble Groves, the club’s impact stretches far beyond its walls, embodying the heart and resilience of Salford itself.
'Drink a Little. Risk a Lot' for The Department for Transport by VML
The Department for Transport’s latest THINK! campaign tackles the dangerous misconception that driving after consuming a small amount of alcohol is safe. With the festive season approaching, the 'Drink a Little. Risk a Lot.' message highlights the serious social, financial and reputational consequences of drink driving. Created in collaboration with VML, the campaign uses striking visuals by British illustrator Tim McDonagh, whose bold, graphic style—heavily influenced by old comics, gig posters, and tattoos—aims to capture the attention of 17-24-year-old men in their social spaces.