'Drink a Little. Risk a Lot' Confronts Young Drivers With The True Cost of Drink-Driving

An old-school draftsman obsessed with craft, Tim’s process began with detailed pencil drawings, followed by hand inking and brush painting. The piece was then scanned and finished digitally with his signature colour palettes.

"This important work confronts young men at one of the most social times of the year with the potential realities of a drink-driving conviction. Losing their licence and with it the freedom they’ve worked so hard for, would have a significant impact on their lives. We want to challenge perceptions of personal limits, and stop drivers taking the risk – with a clear message that if you’re driving, even drinking a little alcohol could have major consequences. - said Laura Butterfield, Head of Marketing at The Department for Transport.

The visual metaphor at play dramatises the risk of drinking a little and then driving. Losing your licence has a spiralling effect that can significantly impact a young driver’s life. From disappointing parents or losing their job to injuring a friend or worse. The work highlights how licence loss could trigger a significant blow to independence and social life for this age group.

“Tim's work is the perfect stylistic trojan horse, cutting through the visual noise of young drivers' lives to deliver our simple, stark message. His art, full of irresistible detail, jeopardy and drama, abandons the aesthetics of advertising to catch the attention of our elusive audience,” added Christopher Joyce, Creative Director at VML UK.

The campaign’s impactful message is further amplified through dynamic animated social assets crafted by British animation studio, Studio Yatta. This multi-platform approach ensures maximum reach and engagement across a variety of channels, including DOOH, OOH, Social, OLV, Radio, and Digital Audio.

The Drink a Little. Risk a Lot. campaign launches on 21st November and runs for seven weeks, up until New Year's Eve. Media planning is by Wavemaker, while media buying is led by OmniGov.

