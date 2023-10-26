Work Of The Week
Work Of The Week
The best creative, curated
26 October 2023
A roundup of our favourite campaigns this week.
'Greatness Comes From Everywhere' for Premier League by BBH
Creative agency BBH has debuted its first piece of work for the Premier League entitled 'Greatness Comes From Everywhere'. The nationwide campaign celebrates the positive impact of diversity in the top flight of English football. At the centre of the campaign is a 60-second film, directed by Eshan B through Friend London. The campaign will feature across multiple touchpoints, directing people to learn more about the Premier League’s No Room For Racism 'Action Plan'.
'Throwaway Comments' for Nabs by Ogilvy Health UK
Ogilvy Health UK has partnered with advertising and media support organisation Nabs to create 'Throwaway Comments', a comprehensive collection of real-life stories of microaggressions in the workplace. Microaggressions are common in the UK workplace and across the marketing industry, especially involving employees from minority ethnic communities. Microaggressions refer to verbal, behavioural or environmental slights, whether intentional or unintentional, that communicate derogatory or negative attitudes toward a stigmatised or culturally marginalised group. The book aims to help establish understanding and empathy around the issues, which is key to creating more inclusive workplaces.
‘End the game your way’ for Sky Bet by Grey London
Betting app Sky Bet has unveiled a campaign for its latest creation, 'Sky Bet AccaFreeze.' The new product offering hopes to push the boundaries of the betting industry by introducing a 'market-first' feature to the world of accumulators. To launch this game-changing initiative Grey London, Sky Bet's creative partner, have created an awareness campaign titled ‘End the game your way’. 'AccaFreeze' is the first collaboration between Grey London and Sky Bet.
‘What’s Your Thing?’ for DFS by Pablo and EssenceMediacom
Furnishings retailer DFS has unveiled the latest chapter of its ‘What’s Your Thing?’ brand platform, marking its third major brand campaign with creative agency Pablo. The platform, ‘What’s your thing?’ celebrates the idea that there is no right or wrong when it comes to our individual tastes and styles, and promises that DFS will inspire and help people to be confident in finding their ‘thing’. DFS is set to take over ITVX, with key spots airing during the rugby World Cup semi-final, Gogglebox and Big Brother, as well as contextual ad-pause activity on All4.
'Don't be a knob, don't jump in' for Stamma UK by VMLY&R London
Stamma, the British Stammering Association, has launched its 2023 awareness campaign in anticipation of International Stammering Awareness Day on 22 October. The new initiative aims to highlight the common challenges faced by individuals who stammer during basic interactions with businesses, like returning an item. Created by VMLY&R London, the 'Don't be a knob, don't jump in' campaign will be featured in online films, cinema presentations, and out-of-home displays across the UK.
'Art is Freedom' for Hestia by Wunderman Thompson
Hestia, a key player in supporting survivors, is working to dispel myths around the issue of modern slavery with its annual exhibition, 'Art is Freedom,' urging the British public to realise that modern slavery is pervasive and anyone can fall victim. Wunderman Thompson UK supported the charity with a Piccadilly Lights takeover on 18 October (Anti-Slavery Day), promoting Hestia’s Trafalgar Square exhibition delivered in partnership with Westminster City Council, with ad-space donated by Landsec. The film states ‘The art is free, and now so are the artists’, and showcases the work of survivors who are often unseen on the largest out-of-home site in Europe.
‘If I had more time’ for Breast Cancer Now by BMB
Creative agency BMB has created a short film to explore what life is like for those who are living with secondary breast cancer for Breast Cancer Now, the breast cancer research and support charity, marking the end of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In this new short film, women from a diverse range of backgrounds share a rare insight into what it is like to live with an incurable disease. The film includes previously unseen material from interviews conducted for BMB and Breast Cancer Now’s latest ad campaign, ‘If I had more time’, which broke in late September. The film is also intended to highlight the hope that life-changing research into the disease can bring and Breast Cancer Now’s research that may give more time to those who receive an incurable diagnosis.