Work Of The Week

‘If I had more time’ for Breast Cancer Now by BMB

Creative agency BMB has created a short film to explore what life is like for those who are living with secondary breast cancer for Breast Cancer Now, the breast cancer research and support charity, marking the end of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In this new short film, women from a diverse range of backgrounds share a rare insight into what it is like to live with an incurable disease. The film includes previously unseen material from interviews conducted for BMB and Breast Cancer Now’s latest ad campaign, ‘If I had more time’, which broke in late September. The film is also intended to highlight the hope that life-changing research into the disease can bring and Breast Cancer Now’s research that may give more time to those who receive an incurable diagnosis.