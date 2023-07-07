“The Sky really is pink”: Top three highlights of Cannes Lions 2023

In its second year at Cannes Lions, Creative Salon took its intern Avnie Bansal to the Festival for the week. Bansal, a student at the London School of Economics who came from India to the UK last year, has been working part time at Creative Salon as an intern. The idea to have Bansal at the Cannes Lions Creativity Festival 2023 alongside the Creative Salon founders Claire Beale and Sonoo Singh was born out of two very clear ambitions that the business had when it first launched - to showcase and celebrate the power that commercial creativity has to drive business growth and to fuel the economy; and to help secure a strong future for the advertising and marketing industries by doing whatever we can to nurture the next generation of diverse talent.

Following is Avnie Bansal's personal account of her experience of the Festival and the creative industry.

***************

A s a person who has finally started calling the world of advertisement and media as my own, attending the 70th Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity was like taking off my rose-coloured glasses and seeing the sky actually is pink.

There was awe, there was inspiration, there was sand in the air and of course, there was pomp and jazz. But, I always knew the industry comes with that. Cannes just takes up all that jazz to a whole new level.

As an intern, finding myself smack in the heart and soul of the industry, surrounded by people, work that is best of the best, not just from the UK but all around the world - it sent me into a whirlwind. I can feel it even now. But, I like to think I embraced it with open arms and tried to hold it all together.

Each day and the next, so much to do, so much to explore, so many people to meet, so many conversations to have - and that’s how I took it, one day at a time.

When one of the jurors asked me “What have been my top three highlights of the festival so far?”, totally not putting me on the spot, this is what my heart said tout de suite.

The Latitude and Longitude of the Festival

The biggest thing that hit me, right from day zero, was the latitude and longitude of the festival. Not just the Palais or the red carpet or the Marina with all the yachts that take you to even bigger ships, but the entire length of the Croisette with the branded beaches from META, Spotify, Inkwell, Google, WPP and the heritage hotels The Martinez, The Carlton, The Majestic, The Marriott - all decked up for the festival.

A festival to celebrate what we do, applaud the good and parley for the future is absolutely brilliant.