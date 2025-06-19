Creative Strategy Lions: Victory For Ogilvy UK and Real Beauty, Office Poos And AI Grannies

Taking the Strategy Lions Grand Prix - which recognises the best examples of smart brains in advertising - is Ogilvy London's 'Real Beauty: How A Soap Brand Created A Self Esteem Movement'.

Part of Dove's 20-year running Real Beauty platform, the brand built on its creative work with a set of academically validated resources for schools and parents to use in order to discuss body confidence and self-esteem issues.

Zoe Hamilton, Ogilvy’s global chief strategy officer for Unilever, responds: “20 years ago, Dove decided it wanted to stand for something bigger in the world – simply put, to make more women feel beautiful every day and to challenge whatever gets in the way of that. This Grand Prix recognises a platform that has been unwavering for two decades. The Campaign for Real Beauty built a brand and a business; it shaped culture and changed lives. This truly honors the conviction and passion of so many people within an incredible partnership that have championed a unified purpose every step of the way, and it is our greatest privilege to be that partner.”

Meanwhile, Jury President Pats McDonald, global chief strategy officer, Dentsu Creative , said: “In a world where millions of young women struggle with anxiety, Dove’s 20-year commitment to self-esteem has never been more urgent. From a simple but devastating insight (just 2 per cent of women describe themselves as beautiful) and a humble bar of soap, it accelerated across categories and continents. Dove embraces culture, collaboration, and community while maintaining absolute consistency at its core – demonstrating the extraordinary commercial impact of true brand purpose allied to lasting business commitment.”

Fellow jury member chief strategy officer Alison Tilling says: "Incredibly intense, tough but brilliant few days judging the Creative Strategy Lion. There was a great variety of work, particular themes coming through were some strong examples of brands being ‘freshly consistent, consistently fresh’ and with the results to prove it; unexpected advocacy, including animals for tourist destinations and grannies for outdoor media and as an anti-scam method; some great campaigns along with some innovative thinking around NPD - have you ever tried a soup drop?!"