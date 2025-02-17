Media Lions: Mindshare NY wins Grand Prix while UK agencies pick up 8 Lions

Mindshare New York has picked up the Grand Prix in the Media category for its 'Real Beauty Redefined For the AI Era' work on Dove. It was supported by Edelman in PR.

The initiative, which marks the 20th anniversary of Dove’s 'Campaign for Real Beauty', addresses the growing concern over AI’s role in shaping beauty standards. By pledging never to use AI to alter images of women, Dove continues its mission to promote real, unaltered beauty.

The campaign not only exposes the negative impact of AI tools on beauty standards but also provides a solution. By adding the phrase “according to Dove Real Beauty Ad” to AI-generated prompts, the campaign reveals more realistic and diverse images, challenging the narrow definitions of beauty often produced by AI.

Dan Clays, CEO, Omnicom Media Group, EMEA, and Jury President, said: "Dove has embraced the very technology that is distorting the notion of real beauty in today’s media ecosystem and partnered with a platform to not only generate and showcase content for women that elevates a more authentic version of real beauty but also serves as a source of highly impactful media for the brand across multiple channels and in commerce. In keeping with the brand story, Dove doesn't over-claim to have solved the problem across platforms. But in 2025, the Jury felt the work reflected real optimism for how brands can embrace the future of media creativity."