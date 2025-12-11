The Showcase 2025
Gravity Road 2025: Creating And Traversing New Frontiers
The tech-forward agency has expanded its range of clients this year
11 December 2025
Now in its second year at The Shard, Gravity Road continues to redefine modern storytelling through culture and technology.
As ultra-modern as their offices high above London, the agency enters 2026 with the same restless energy that has given it its forward-thinking reputation.
The team continues to craft game-changing work, powered by a distinctive blend of culture-first creativity (fostered by the unstoppable CCO Sophie Cullinane and the leadership of founders Mark Eaves and Boyd), and cutting-edge applications of AI.
From regenerative-farming gaming experiences that connect sustainability with play, to Addams Family-themed collaborations for Netflix and Booking.com, it’s been another dynamic year for the Brandtech Group agency.
Their second year at their landmark HQ reflects not just an architectural milestone for the agency but a statement of intent: creating globally impactful work.
Creative Salon on Gravity Road's 2025
Gravity Road's 2025 has been one of ambitious, tech-forward and fun work.
It kicked off the year with a major win - a campaign for McCain Foods, for which it created a virtual reality game around regenerative farming to highlight the firm's practises - centred around a character named Wormy.
In its most recent work, Gravity Road has worked with Reuters to highlight how the team delivers clarity in an age of disinformation.
The campaign, which used clean vs murky water as a metaphor for danger and murkiness versus transparency and safety, cleverly highlights the publication's focus on facts.
In another example of how it has been leveraging AI for creative purposes it has been appointed Gen AI agency for the jewellery brand Jessica McCormack.
Meanwhile for Bic it also made a playfully honest take on women's shaving rituals - yes, women really do shave their toes.
And for Booking.com Gravity Road drew on the Addams Family to play on the more unhinged side of family trips - in a smart collaboration with Netflix show Wednesday.
Creative Salon says...It has been a year of expansion for Gravity Road. The diversity of its output is testament to how the agency has always been at the cutting edge of new tech, while other agencies are still figuring out how best to use it.