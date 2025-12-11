Gravity Road 2025: Creating And Traversing New Frontiers

Now in its second year at The Shard, Gravity Road continues to redefine modern storytelling through culture and technology.

As ultra-modern as their offices high above London, the agency enters 2026 with the same restless energy that has given it its forward-thinking reputation.

The team continues to craft game-changing work, powered by a distinctive blend of culture-first creativity (fostered by the unstoppable CCO Sophie Cullinane and the leadership of founders Mark Eaves and Boyd), and cutting-edge applications of AI.

From regenerative-farming gaming experiences that connect sustainability with play, to Addams Family-themed collaborations for Netflix and Booking.com, it’s been another dynamic year for the Brandtech Group agency.

Their second year at their landmark HQ reflects not just an architectural milestone for the agency but a statement of intent: creating globally impactful work.

Creative Salon on Gravity Road's 2025

Gravity Road's 2025 has been one of ambitious, tech-forward and fun work.

It kicked off the year with a major win - a campaign for McCain Foods, for which it created a virtual reality game around regenerative farming to highlight the firm's practises - centred around a character named Wormy.