NCA 2025: A New Era of Scale, Structure and Standout Creativity
Since it became part of the Ogilvy Group, NCA has won some of the nation's best brands
17 December 2025
Having solidified its place within the Ogilvy Group and WPP Network, New Commercial Arts has marched on with win after win.
In testament to the top level creativity it houses, the agency has secured high profile and legacy brands including PG Tips and the Financial Times.
Led by Hannah White, who was promoted from managing director to CEO of NCA, Matt Walters as CSO, and executive creative directors Steve Hall and Dan Seagar, it has been a year filled with win after win.
Creative Salon On NCA's 2025
NCA's year kicked off with a pitch win as it swooped up the PG Tips account. Lipton marketer Elle Barker told Creative Salon that she and her marketing controller were both so won over by their pitch that they sunk into the seat of a cab afterwards and said "We're going with them aren't we?"
The agency has helped bring back memorable mascot Monkey with a campaign featuring Ivo Graham as the voice of Monkey and Emily Atack as his wife.
In another major new business boost this year, the team also snapped up the account for the Financial Times - a win that extends the agency's roster of clients beyond retail and consumer brands and into the publishing space.
And it also won Walker's Shortbread, for which it spearheaded a stylistically elegant nod to Andy Murray and the snack's Scottish heritage.
For Sainsbury's, the agency was behind the second installment of the retailer's magical Christmas campaign based on Roald Dahl's BFG character.
Meanwhile for Sainsbury's clothing arm Tu, NCA was responsible for a new out-of-home campaign - creating a catwalk display at the Outernet on Tottenham Court Road.
Creative Salon says... NCA has levelled up in three ways this year: in terms of its client roster; its structure; and its people. And all signal its maturity The transformation is an exciting evolution in a story that will see the agency, alongside the mighty Ogilvy, continue to foster its status as a creative powerhouse and with the ability to provide clients a boutique-style offering with the backing of a powerful network.