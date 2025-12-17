NCA 2025: A New Era of Scale, Structure and Standout Creativity

Having solidified its place within the Ogilvy Group and WPP Network, New Commercial Arts has marched on with win after win.

In testament to the top level creativity it houses, the agency has secured high profile and legacy brands including PG Tips and the Financial Times.

Led by Hannah White, who was promoted from managing director to CEO of NCA, Matt Walters as CSO, and executive creative directors Steve Hall and Dan Seagar, it has been a year filled with win after win.