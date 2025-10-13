Sainsbury's Takes Over Outernet To Mark Tu's Autumn Range

Sainsbury’s clothing brand Tu has today launched the second phase of its Autumn/Winter 2025 campaign, part of the wider “Works every time” platform, with an immersive DOOH activation at Outernet London.

The dynamic activation, created by New Commercial Arts (NCA), transforms Outernet’s 360° floor‑to‑ceiling digital canvas to shows models walking catwalk-style in the brand’s sleek new range of clothes and accessories against a plain white backdrop. The visuals show “Works every time” run consistently across the screen and a QR code taking tourists, commuters and locals straight to Tu’s website.