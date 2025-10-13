Sainsbury's Takes Over Outernet To Mark Tu's Autumn Range
NCA's latest out-of-home for the retailer shows off Tu's new clothing selection
13 October 2025
Sainsbury’s clothing brand Tu has today launched the second phase of its Autumn/Winter 2025 campaign, part of the wider “Works every time” platform, with an immersive DOOH activation at Outernet London.
The dynamic activation, created by New Commercial Arts (NCA), transforms Outernet’s 360° floor‑to‑ceiling digital canvas to shows models walking catwalk-style in the brand’s sleek new range of clothes and accessories against a plain white backdrop. The visuals show “Works every time” run consistently across the screen and a QR code taking tourists, commuters and locals straight to Tu’s website.
This latest creative for Tu by NCA, which will run in the UK’s most visited cultural attraction until Sunday 19th October, is part of a wider nationwide campaign running across OOH, social and print.
Hannah White, CEO, New Commercial Arts: “The ‘Works every time’ platform is all about accessible and effortless confidence. The striking activation at Outernet London showcases this spirit - and its AW25 collection - on a bigger and bolder scale right in the heart of London.”