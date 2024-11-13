IPA Advertising Unlocked 2024: Adland welcomes the next generation

Today (13 November) agencies across the UK are taking part in the industry’s biggest careers day, IPA Advertising Unlocked 2024, opening the eyes of nearly 2000 students to the opportunities of a career in advertising.

The programme, which pairs agencies with local schools, showcases the advertising world to teenagers and provides agencies with an audience of new and diverse talent. This year, 77 agencies are hosting open days in 14 towns and cities across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. A third of participating agencies are based outside of London.

Since its inception in 2017, over 12,000 school children have attended Advertising Unlocked open days, which typically see agencies run a range of practical experiences, from workshops, interactive discussions, demonstrations, tours, and creative challenges.



Activities taking place during Advertising Unlocked 2024 include:

Working on briefs for Christmas campaigns and pitching ideas

Interactive quizzes and discussions about what makes a great brand

Speed networking and introductions to the various roles within an advertising agency

Copywriting, content creation and animation masterclasses

CV-building and career advice from agency staff

Workshops exploring how AI can be used within an agency

Says Josh Krichefski, IPA President & CEO, GroupM EMEA: “Advertising Unlocked is a really special initiative, because of how it brings adland together to open doors for the next generation. The students attending today are the future of the industry, and agencies can learn firsthand what motivates and excites them and how to help them reach their limitless potential when they enter the workforce. Meanwhile, these students are getting their first taste of what a career in advertising can offer them, and I can’t wait to see how many of them are inspired to take their first steps on that journey.”

Will Nevill, Account Director, The Gate said: “Participating in Advertising Unlocked in 2017 was the first time that I had the chance to walk into an advertising agency, speak to the people that work there and discuss the work that they did. Giving school leavers access to all of the information about different job roles available within advertising is so important, and Advertising Unlocked is a fantastic showcase of our industry.”

Ned, a teacher at Southfields Academy said during Advertising Unlocked 2023: “I think Advertising Unlocked will definitely inspire lots of our students and for some it will consolidate what they already knew. Some of them have come in thinking that advertising is an industry they’d like to get into, but they don’t know how, so Advertising Unlocked has been really helpful.”

