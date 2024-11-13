AI Generated
IPA Advertising Unlocked 2024: Adland welcomes the next generation
The industry's biggest careers day sees 2000 teenagers and 77 agencies coming together
13 November 2024
Today (13 November) agencies across the UK are taking part in the industry’s biggest careers day, IPA Advertising Unlocked 2024, opening the eyes of nearly 2000 students to the opportunities of a career in advertising.
The programme, which pairs agencies with local schools, showcases the advertising world to teenagers and provides agencies with an audience of new and diverse talent. This year, 77 agencies are hosting open days in 14 towns and cities across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. A third of participating agencies are based outside of London.
Since its inception in 2017, over 12,000 school children have attended Advertising Unlocked open days, which typically see agencies run a range of practical experiences, from workshops, interactive discussions, demonstrations, tours, and creative challenges.
Activities taking place during Advertising Unlocked 2024 include:
Working on briefs for Christmas campaigns and pitching ideas
Interactive quizzes and discussions about what makes a great brand
Speed networking and introductions to the various roles within an advertising agency
Copywriting, content creation and animation masterclasses
CV-building and career advice from agency staff
Workshops exploring how AI can be used within an agency
Says Josh Krichefski, IPA President & CEO, GroupM EMEA: “Advertising Unlocked is a really special initiative, because of how it brings adland together to open doors for the next generation. The students attending today are the future of the industry, and agencies can learn firsthand what motivates and excites them and how to help them reach their limitless potential when they enter the workforce. Meanwhile, these students are getting their first taste of what a career in advertising can offer them, and I can’t wait to see how many of them are inspired to take their first steps on that journey.”
Will Nevill, Account Director, The Gate said: “Participating in Advertising Unlocked in 2017 was the first time that I had the chance to walk into an advertising agency, speak to the people that work there and discuss the work that they did. Giving school leavers access to all of the information about different job roles available within advertising is so important, and Advertising Unlocked is a fantastic showcase of our industry.”
Ned, a teacher at Southfields Academy said during Advertising Unlocked 2023: “I think Advertising Unlocked will definitely inspire lots of our students and for some it will consolidate what they already knew. Some of them have come in thinking that advertising is an industry they’d like to get into, but they don’t know how, so Advertising Unlocked has been really helpful.”
Participating agencies for Advertising Unlocked 2024 include:
23red
Accenture Song
adam&eveDDB
AMV BBDO
Anomaly
Assembly Global
BBH
Bicycle London
Billion Dollar Boy
BMB London
Bray Leino
Cogent
Cravens
Cream UK Ltd.
Croud
December 19 Limited
dentsu london
dentsu manchester
Drum
Ear to the Ground
elvis
EssenceMediacom Leeds
EssenceMediaCom Manchester
Essencemediacom Scotland
Factor 3 Communications Limited
Fold7 Ltd
Fuse
Genesis
Golley Slater
Goodstuff Communications
Gravity Global
Grey London
Havas Media Group
Hearts & Science
HERE AND NOW 365
House 337
Hunterlodge Advertising
IMA-HOME Leeds
IMA-HOME London
IMA-HOME Manchester
JAA
Kinetic Worldwide Limited
Kitchen soho
Krow Ireland
M&C Saatchi
McCann Birmingham
McCann Demand
McCann Manchester
MG OMD
MI Media
Mindshare UK
MullenLowe
One Agency Media Ltd
Publicis Groupe
RAPP
Republic of Media Edinburgh
Republic of Media Manchester
Saatchi & Saatchi
St Luke's
T&Pm
Talon Outdoor
TBWA\Media Arts Lab
the7stars
The Media Shop
Total Media Limited
TrunkBBI
UM (London)
VCCP
VML
WAA Chosen
Walk-In Media
Wavemaker Manchester
Wavemaker UK
Weber Shandwick (London)
White Spider Media
Wonderhood Studios
ZAK