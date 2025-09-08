Edgewell's Jonathan Norman - making the useful joyful

The campaign was in marked contrast to the tired shaving genre - one that relies mainly upon handsome smiling men stroking their freshly shaved chins in self-satisfaction, or the ability to shove more blades into a razor unit then anyone else.

Norman talks to Creative Salon about bringing humour and honesty into functional categories (and that have traditionally used functional advertising), the power of challenger thinking, and the need to hold yourself - as well as your agency partners - to bold creative briefs.

Creative Salon: Tell us about how you got into marketing - why did you choose it as a career and hat do you enjoy about it?

Jonathan Norman: It’s an interesting one, because I didn’t necessarily plan to go into marketing. My dad was in marketing—both B2B and B2C—before setting up his own consultancy, which he ran for over 25 years. So I was exposed to that world early on. Towards the latter part of his career, he focused more on insight and strategy, which is probably where my own interest came from. I was always drawn to business strategy - understanding why decisions are made and how companies operate. That was what excited me, but it didn’t automatically lead me to marketing.

I studied business at Kingston University and did a placement year in marketing. That’s probably when it clicked - seeing the impact of what we did, watching people choose your product off the shelf - that really motivated me. It’s the connection between people and product that made me realise marketing was where I wanted to be.

When I graduated, I still wasn’t sure which part of marketing I wanted to go into. I ended up in insights at TNS (now Kantar), working on fashion tracking with clients like M&S and Next, helping them understand consumer trends and behaviour. That’s where I realised I wanted to be part of the whole process—not just the research up front, but shaping the full marketing journey.

And where was your first brand-side job?

After Kantar, I went travelling to reset a bit. When I came back, I decided that FMCG would be the best learning ground, and I joined Allied Bakeries. I then moved through a range of food businesses, including Kingsmill, and Premier Foods, working on brands like Ambrosia in both commercial and marketing roles.

Eventually, I moved into beer - first with Fuller’s, then with SABMiller (which became Asahi). I spent 10 years there in both UK and global roles - leading brands like Peroni, Asahi Super Dry, Grolsch and others. It was a fantastic experience, but after 12 years in beer, I felt it was time to challenge myself again.

So that’s when Edgewell came in?

Exactly. I wanted to broaden my experience and step outside alcohol and food. Edgewell gave me that opportunity. The brands were familiar - Wilkinson Sword, Hawaiian Tropic, Bulldog - but the categories were new to me, and the marketing challenges were different. That combination of familiarity and stretch was exactly what I was looking for.

I was also drawn to the role because marketing had a full, end-to-end remit across Europe. That level of responsibility, combined with the steep learning curve, made it an exciting opportunity.

It’s quite a big portfolio - how many brands do you oversee?

Five in total. Wilkinson Sword for men’s shaving, Intuition for women’s shaving, Hawaiian Tropic in sun care, Bulldog in skincare, and a smaller incubator brand called Cremo, which is a US-born men’s grooming brand. They’re all at different stages of maturity, in different categories, serving different needs. That makes the job incredibly diverse and stimulating.

Even Wilkinson Sword and Intuition - while technically from the same masterbrand - require entirely different approaches. You can’t treat them the same way. They have shared values and history, but the audiences, expectations and communications need to be distinct.

So you've got some well-established brands - and then you’ve got challengers.

Bulldog and Cremo are both challengers, but even Wilkinson Sword is a challenger in spirit, despite its 250-year heritage. We're not market leaders in most categories, but we have a right to exist and grow by behaving like challengers - doing things differently, being brave and bold, and embracing creativity.

That challenger spirit really comes through in the recent campaigns - there’s humour, humanity. It’s quite rare in shaving.

If you look at the shave category, it's traditionally majored on function. But I learnt in beer that emotional connection is everything. You have to deliver the functional benefit, but to really resonate, you also need emotion. Humour helps us stand out. It gives us a distinctive voice in a category that can otherwise feel quite clinical. And we've worked closely with Pablo to bring that tone through - whether it’s the 'Blade Masters' campaign for Wilkinson Sword or 'Any Hair, Anywhere' for Intuition.