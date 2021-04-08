Most Creative Marketers: Ellie Norman

The glamour of fast cars. Testosterone. Exotic locations. Champagne showers. Grid Girls in Lycra holding lollipops. This is (or in the latter case was) the world inhabited by Ellie Norman - the marketer who powers one of the biggest sport icons of our time, Formula 1. The global director of marketing & communications describes that world as “intoxicating” but also “mesmerising and frustrating in equal measure.” A self-confessed petrol-head - who owns a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, Porsche 964 and a BMW M2 Competition and talks fluently about Mezger engines [it’s all about turbocharging] - Ellie has some serious racing chops. But there’s more. So much more.

Ellie joined the FI management team following ownership change in 2017, as its first ever marketing czar with the aim of delivering long-term sustainable growth across the fan base, viewership and race attendance. At a time when the adrenaline-fuelled sports brand was grappling with challenges around its image and relevance, the former Honda and Virgin Media marketer went in with a mission to reimagine F1 for the future as an entertainment property. Ellie got rid of the grid girls and quickly went on to launch a new F1 brand logo, the first in 23 years, to strong fan reactions.

Powering Change

“My world might look glamorous,” she says, “but really it is about man and machine pushing the limits.” F1, of course, is the pinnacle of fast cars and motor racing, travelling annually to 23 countries across five continents, drawing significant global television audiences (with an average viewership per Grand Prix in 2020 of 87.4 million) and is among a small group of marquee global sports with more than half a billion fans worldwide.

In January 2017, when F1 was changing ownership and being acquired by Liberty Media, she got the call to join its new management board. Ellie joined the company in April that year. “At the time, F1 was a combination of a start-up and a turnaround business and I was so excited. But they’d never had a marketer before. I thought what’s the worst that can happen - it won’t work out and I will need a new job.”

For those who knew her at Virgin Media and Honda - both creatively-driven brands that she was part of, during their periods of evolution- say that much like the F1 sport itself, which is about winning and breaking records, Ellie was guaranteed to succeed in marketing the brand beyond racing. After all, she has a brilliant pedigree. During her time at Virgin Media, she led the evolution of all its brand campaigns including the Usain Bolt '9.58 second' work by BBH. And was also responsible for its sponsorship transition away from the likes of V Festival to more strategic partnerships including Southampton Football Club and the Bafta TV Awards. At Honda Motor Europe, Ellie led the communications strategy for 27 markets.

“For me, the challenge [at F1] was how to make the sport accessible for today's world. It was also frustrating, because as a marketer I wanted to use my creative influence to try and adapt a business that is predominantly led by engineering people. And they are absolutely brilliant at what they do.” How did she then start making the change?

“I always think that as a marketer, you're very comfortable with the idea of ‘the future’ and change. For me, I saw F1 as a laboratory where we could accelerate progress.” But Ellie did not swoop in as a ‘hero’ marketer to save or redesign the business. After all, it is the engineers, not racers, who are the true drivers of success in motor sport, so problem solving with a rigour of data is always going to be a good thing. And that is precisely what she did.

When it came to the Grid Girls, Ellie knew it was time to move on. Especially at a time when F1 wanted to encourage more women to join the sport. The Grid Girls were scrapped for the 2018 season and instead came Grid Kids, who sing the national anthem next to the drivers. But only after Ellie’s team was armed with enough data and research into its fan base. F1 worked with research agency Flamingo on an in-depth global brand health study to understand where the brand is today, how fans feel, and the elements that needed change.

The landscape of F1's talent meanwhile has also evolved. Ellie informs that 38 per cent of F1 management's team are female. There’re even a few women on the pit wall.

The study, combined with Ellie’s mission to widen the sport's fanbase, also resulted in the overhaul of its logo for the first time in over two decades. F1 worked with Wieden & Kennedy London on the redesign, led by its creative leader at the time, Tony Davidson, and the agency design lead, Richard Turley. It was unveiled at the 2017 Grand Prix season in Abu Dhabi, leaving F1 fans dismayed and mourning the death of the previous design. Ellie confesses that the massive knee-jerk backlash from fans meant that she needed to switch off social media for a few days, but maintains that she was resolute in her belief that this first piece of her new strategy to take the fans’ sport to new audiences would ultimately be the future of F1.

“We don’t have customers, but fans. And any change can be unsettling for fans that have a deep-rooted relationship to such icons. What we needed to do next was to start to demonstrate what F1 is doing for fans to help grow the sport.”