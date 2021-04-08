Most Creative Marketers: Michelle Spillane

To function as brand at a time when the cultural climate is swaying towards intense moralism has been far from easy. So how do you navigate these choppy waters and vie for consumer attention, especially when you happen to be the Irish bookmaker Paddy Power - made famous for being almost savage with its humour.

For Michelle Spillane, its marketing and brand director for the UK & Ireland, culture kicks in stronger in times of crisis and the brand has always been at the forefront of tapping into the pulse of popular culture. “Our business is entertainment. It’s not about chasing the next gag or just being outrageously funny. Entertaining content is bigger than that. It’s about being culturally relevant, and invites people in," she says.

“We used to call it rock and shock,” she adds about its sometimes outrageous humour. “And it often was polarising. But that was never really our DNA. Paddy Power has always been about being culturally relevant, and that means being inclusive.” As the first female marketing boss of the brand, Michelle’s been on a journey to seal Paddy Power’s legacy as a brand that is more than just the punchline, and about using humour as a relevant and sustainable marketing strategy.

Paddy Power, the entertainer

She joined Paddy Power in 2018 from Irish national TV broadcaster Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTE), where she served as director of global marketing. A seasoned media and tech marketing executive, Spillane has also held leadership positions at Microsoft Ireland, Bank of Ireland and ITV.

Her background in media and entertainment meant that Spillane came armed with a lens through which she could see a bigger potential in the Paddy Power brand, which was not just about the brand being funny and provocative and doing comedy.

Michelle clearly enjoys not just her own brand campaigns and the creative vision she’s set out for the brand but also the content landscape. Films, she confesses, will always be her first love. Not a big fan of sci-fi genre, she however loves the reach and scale of the entertainment business. From working on the re-release of the Exorcist film (it was banned in Ireland until 1998) to the days when she was in-charge of flying over the Shawshank Redemption writer and director, Frank Darabont, for its tenth anniversary release, Michelle recounts several stories about her "first love" that is cinema and content.

"What my entertainment and TV experience taught me was - whether it's a comedy series, a drama series, or a brand wanting to entertain its audience - you're looking to break all of the barriers. You're looking to innovate. You're looking to forge new ground. So for us at Paddy Power, our partnership with VCCP has allowed us to not always stay in our lane, and try and transcend our category and go for true brand fame."

A rapturous laugh follows when she’s telling me about the campaign that transformed its Baggot Street retail store in Dublin into ‘Paddy Power’s Passport Office’, on the back of the supposed surge in applications from UK citizens eligible for Irish passports due to Brexit. Or when in 2019, the brand unveiled Rhodri Giggs as the face of Paddy Power’s new ‘Loyalty’ campaign. Directed by Peter Cattaneo of The Full Monty fame, in the tongue-in-cheek ad Rhodri pokes fun at himself, his brother and Manchester United legend Ryan, and their now infamous fall-out, and promotes the bookmaker's 'anti-loyalty scheme' - Paddy's Rewards Club. The UK advertising watchdog ASA has since banned the ad for glamourising gambling.