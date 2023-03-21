Most Creative Marketers: Steve Axe

In the UK, frozen food was left out in the cold for decades: pushed to the bottom of the shopping list by memories of soggy vol-au-vents from the 1980s, it was seen as a slightly naff, embarrassing secret. Then came the pandemic, and the freezer became consumers’ closest ally in the quest to cut down on trips to the shops. Now, 40 per cent of British families are more likely to buy frozen food than they were pre-pandemic, with convenience, avoiding unnecessary supermarket trips and cutting down on food waste cited as the main reasons in Birds Eye research. We talk to the outgoing CMO at the Birds Eye owner, Nomad Foods about how the brand owner has been working to make this sector both relevant and beloved.

With more of us than ever warming to the chill of the frozen aisle, can frozen food trade on creativity to skate its way to cool? It’s a challenge, says Axe, in markets like the UK where frozen food is not perceived as it should be, so the brand has to “hammer home the table stakes: the taste, convenience, quality of our products. And then bring that alive to make it relevant and modern for today's consumers, via inspiration, or with powerful claims around sustainability and food waste. Particularly in today's cost of living crisis; we are warm, we are humble, we are a family friend.”

It's a market-specific challenge, explains Axe. In Italy, it’s the exact opposite: frozen fish is significantly more expensive than chilled, and is seen as high-quality premium produce. There, frozen veg and frozen fish is the leading the pricing with its elevated consumer perception. And rightly so, Axe says, “because it’s genuinely fresh.”

Another UK-specific challenge is HFSS legislation to restrict promotions of ‘less healthy’ products by location in store (enforced October 2022), and by volume promotion such as multibuy deals (due for October 2023). So how will this affect Nomad brands such as Goodfella’s?

“We’ve done an amazing job on Goodfella’s since we acquired the business in 2018, transforming the portfolio into healthier pizzas. If you're buying a pizza you accept that it's not a daily occurrence, but you're still going to buy it because it tastes great and it's at the right price point.”

The Goodfella’s campaign, created by Grey London in 2019, featured an Italian godmother matriarch character as a family "arbiter of quality". “It’s all about Italian authenticity and the taste implications of that Italian authenticity that we communicate, to boost perceptions of the frozen-pizza brand,” Axe says.