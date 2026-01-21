Suresh Balaji: Banking on belief

It’s deliberately broad, but grounded in research pointing to a continued appetite for personal and financial advancement, despite economic uncertainty.

For Balaji, appointed Group CMO in October 2023, the campaign reflects a wider reset. He has been open about his views that this was needed, telling the trade website Campaign that “the days of just advertising-led brand development are over”.

That belief has shaped some significant decisions. Earlier this year, Lloyds ended its ten-year relationship with adam&eveDDB and rather than appointing a retained replacement, the group has moved to an ad-hoc model, bringing in partners as needed. Publicis Groupe has been handed creative duties for Lloyds Premier and ‘Bank on Lloyds’. Balaji has also called time on Lloyds’ long-running focus on 'By Your Side' ads, featuring black horses galloping along a beach (they were last seen trotting back to the stables).

The rationale behind this change of focus is consistency. Balaji argues that brand coherence now depends less on a single agency relationship and more on how effectively a promise is delivered across all touchpoints - advertising, product, digital and service. In short, it’s as much about systems as storytelling.

This approach is also evident in Lloyds’ mobile app redesign, rolled out last autumn, with a campaign created by adam&eveTBWA, alongside a refreshed visual identity.

"There’s always one brand or app that is synonymous with every category, e.g. I chat on WhatsApp, buy on Amazon, track workouts on Strava. When it comes to my finances, I bank on Lloyds. So do more than 20 million customers," says Balaji.



"As the UK’s largest digital banking group, Britain’s number one direct lender for first time buyers, helping 9 million save and invest, and supporting over 1mn businesses, Lloyds is the trusted enabler of ambitions, hopes and dreams. ‘Bank on Lloyds’ is our bold creative strategy that encompasses this.



"We also celebrate our black horse, Cancara, arguably Britain’s favourite icon, through vibrant, modern, and human storytelling. A big thanks to everyone involved," he concludes.