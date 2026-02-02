Accounting for Taste: Why It (Still) Matters

Visual design, however, is only half of the story. Advertising’s other great creative engine is language.

Here’s a brief parlour game: what do F. Scott Fitzgerald, Dorothy Parker, Dorothy Sayers, and Salman Rushdie have in common? All spent time as advertising copywriters.

Consider who wrote the following lines:

a. "Look into the Mirror tomorrow — you'll like what you see" for The Daily Mirror

b. "Brevity is the soul of lingerie" for Vogue Pattern Service

c. "Guinness is Good for You" for Guinness

d. "We keep you clean in Muscatine," for a steam laundry service based in Iowa

e. "Advertising is a racket. Its constructive contribution to humanity is exactly minus zero," in a personal letter to his daughter

A hint for d & e: the author may have leveraged his (apparently fraught) time in the ad business to explain how one of his characters, born James Gatz, represents an act of rebranding when he adopted a new persona as a form of self-marketing. (The other answers: a: Rushdie; b: Parker; c: Sayers.)

Craft & Taste

If the advertising industry is intent on gripping Jeff Beer’s rusty shrimp forks, perhaps there is something enduring to learn from Jay Gatsby. The tension between fine art and commercial work has long generated creative energy, especially when people who value craft and taste are given room to work.

These artists and writers – and many others like them – learned essential skills in their commercial work: visual impact, speed, economy of language, and respect for deadlines. Rosenquist said that sign painting constituted a modern version of working in an old master's workshop, learning craft from veteran painters. In 1928, Dorothy Sayers famously worked with artist John Gilroy to develop the Guinness Toucan, who continues to grace Guinness beer promotions to this day.

All these artists had an ability to take commercial techniques and apply them to work with deeper meaning across social commentary, emotional truth, or aesthetic innovation that transcended selling products. Their understanding of taste and culture elevated their work in both worlds — fine art and commerce.

Perhaps the anxiety swirling around AI-generated advertising is not really about machines replacing creativity. It is about what happens when taste, judgment, and cultural understanding are removed from the process. The commercial artists of the past remind us that advertising does its most meaningful work when it is shaped by people who care deeply about craft and consequence. It's about knowing the place of AI, as the accelerator and enabler, not the creator.

The fine art of advertising is not a lost tradition — it is an active choice, even as the tools evolve.

Thomas Cunningham is the former head of communications for IPG