Cannes Lions 2025
Film Craft Lions: A Chicken, A Walrus And A Villain Steal The Show
Mother, AMV BBDO and VCCP all took home coveted Film Craft awards.
In a sign that having a little faith and a lot of gusto can lead to wins - Mother took home a Silver and Bronze Lion for 'Believe In Chicken' for KFC.
Kudos to the cultish, thumping ode to fried poultry for elevating the dish to its rightful status.
Mother also gained a Bronze Lion with Uber Eats for 'When You've Done Enough Evil'd Enough'.
Starring Javier Bardem as an evil villain, the cinematic and humorous work plays on the fact that even world-dominating villains need a little down-time, and some conveniently delivered sushi.
AMV BBDO clinched a Bronze with Bodyform for 'Never Just A Period' - a cinematic tale featuring an all-female chorus, a cartoonish felt vagina, eye-rolling Renaissance paintings and a lot of taboo-busting.
VCCP took home two Bronze lions with Virgin Media for 'Walrus Whizzer'.
Following on from the famous highland cow and hand-gliding goat, the walrus took to a speedboat to the tune of Billy Ocean's 'Suddenly'.
Meanwhile, Bear Meats Eagle On Fire, Sydney took home a Grand Prix for 'Better On A Better Network' with Australian mobile network Telstra.
The set of 26 stop-motion animated films focused on exotic Aussie locations and idiosyncratic animals - showcasing how far reaching Telstra's network is.
President of the Jury Ali Ali, Co-Founder and Film Director, Good People Films, commented: “Before we could vote, the Grand Prix revealed itself slowly – like great work often does. In a year dominated by AI and digital gloss, Telstra’s ‘Better on a Better Network’ felt like a breath of fresh air. Tactile, intimate, and deeply human. It reminded us why we fell in love with this industry. Fifty-six unique puppets animating 42 voices from regional Australians, across 26 stop-motion gems. All simple, all funny, all full of soul. Measured writing, inspired characters – and yes, a bird flying backwards. In a fast-content era, ‘Better on a Better Network’ felt like a warm, slow-cooked meal.”
Stay tuned throughout the week and keep up to date with our Cannes Lions 2025 coverage.
A total of 49 lions were handed out, with 9 Gold lions, 12 Silver lions and 27 Bronze lions dished out in addition to the Grand Prix.
Stay tuned throughout the week and keep up to date with our Cannes Lions 2025 coverage.