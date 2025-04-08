Film Craft Lions: A Chicken, A Walrus And A Villain Steal The Show

Meanwhile, Bear Meats Eagle On Fire, Sydney took home a Grand Prix for 'Better On A Better Network' with Australian mobile network Telstra.

The set of 26 stop-motion animated films focused on exotic Aussie locations and idiosyncratic animals - showcasing how far reaching Telstra's network is.

President of the Jury Ali Ali, Co-Founder and Film Director, Good People Films , commented: “ Before we could vote, the Grand Prix revealed itself slowly – like great work often does. In a year dominated by AI and digital gloss, Telstra’s ‘Better on a Better Network’ felt like a breath of fresh air. Tactile, intimate, and deeply human. It reminded us why we fell in love with this industry. Fifty-six unique puppets animating 42 voices from regional Australians, across 26 stop-motion gems. All simple, all funny, all full of soul. Measured writing, inspired characters – and yes, a bird flying backwards. In a fast-content era, ‘Better on a Better Network’ felt like a warm, slow-cooked meal. ”

Stay tuned throughout the week and keep up to date with our Cannes Lions 2025 coverage.