Brands Embracing Anime Are Riding the Wave of Otaku Culture

Why Anime is Now Booming

In a digital age reminiscent of the success of Hallyu, anime has transcended its origins in the Western market of the 80s and 90s.

The explosion of video streaming platforms has made international animation more accessible, and in part due to the pandemic producing a surge in demand for new content. In 2021, the anime sector experienced significant growth with a market value of 2,742.2 billion JPY.

Its appeal lies in diverse storytelling and themes, resonating with millennials who popularised it and Gen Z who embraced it as mainstream. As brands adapt aesthetics to evoke emotion, they tap into the cultural phenomenon shaping the future of marketing and entertainment.

With its rich storytelling, vibrant visuals, and dedicated fanbase, anime presents a unique opportunity for brands to engage with consumers on a deeper level.

Authenticity and Respect for Anime Culture

Marcella Zanin, senior account manager at TBWA emphasises the importance of authenticity and respect when incorporating anime art styles into advertisements. Using examples like McDonald's collaborations with Studio Pierrot, renowned for anime classics like Naruto and Bleach, Zanin underscores the significance of consulting experts and preserving its artistic integrity.

"For brands seeking to enter the anime market, authenticity and relevance are the key," she explains. "This involves consulting experts, preserving anime's artistic integrity while adapting its style for campaigns, steering clear of stereotypes, and gathering feedback from anime fans and cultural experts to ensure content resonates positively."

By avoiding stereotypes and gathering feedback from anime enthusiasts, brands can ensure their campaigns resonate positively with the target audience.

Nathan Crawford, executive design director and Kris Miklos, design director at Saatchi & Saatchi echoes this sentiment, emphasising the need for authenticity in anime-inspired advertising.

"Authenticity isn't just a buzzword in Anime-inspired advertising," the pair insist. "It's the cornerstone of a successful campaign. By involving talent from within the anime industry, we not only maintain credibility but also pay homage to the art form that inspires millions worldwide."

It's also about selecting the right genre and aligning it with the brand's identity which are crucial steps in crafting authentic campaigns that resonate with consumers.

Crawford adds: "Choosing the right genre isn't just about ticking boxes; it's about finding that perfect harmony between anime culture and the brand's identity. It's in this alignment that authenticity truly shines, resonating with consumers on a deeper level."

Targeting Diverse Segments of Anime Fans

Zanin, Crawford and Miklos highlight the importance of understanding the diverse preferences within the anime community. Zanin suggests tailoring ads to specific age demographics and niche interests, such as cosplayers or manga collectors.

"We can see this has been explored in the last couple of years, even massively impacting luxury fashion brands, for example, the Loewe x Studio Ghibli collab, Jimmy Choo x Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon and Gucci x One Piece.