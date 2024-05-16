Craft runs in the veins of adland - do brands need a blood transfusion?

Speed, effectiveness and value. No, that's not McDonald’s business plan but rather the three things marketers desire most in the 2020s - whether they derive personally or from pressure from the board room.

As a result, creative, media and production agencies are increasingly expected to do more for less and this often jeopardizes the quality of the work. Consumers are unlikely to engage with content that does not immediately pique their interest - that much we all know. Is that why the role of craft and quality within campaigns is so vital?

By its very nature, craft is almost the polar opposite of fast and cheap and it can make a difference. For example, Apple’s recent iPad Pro ad "Crush" may have gone down badly with those who saw a different message than the one it aimed to convey - but almost universally it seemed that critics agreed it was at least well made.

Recent campaigns speak for themselves. Stop-motion production has been adopted by the biggest brands in the world. Guerrilla advertising has made its way back into the marketing foray. Anime and other forms of animation are beginning to be favoured. And films that take hours of physical preparation and artistry are also returning - (Apple admittedly crushed all of it within seconds, but the effort was there).