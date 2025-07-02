Needle And Camera: The Eclectic Life Of Saatchi & Saatchi's Peniel Gebreselassie And Eleanor Weitzer

With a background in fashion - Gebreselassie has worked at Paul Smith, Ahluwalia, and Brøgger agencies and been featured in Stylist and Elements magazines. Meanwhile, Weitzer has a keen eye for photography and has worked as an editorial photographer and assisted the studio team at Cosmopolitan in the past.

From The Polyester Podcast, to deadlifts and Noah Davis, from London to Ethiopia and Newcastle - El and Pen share where they turn to light up their creative eye.

El

The Polyester Podcast and Underground Music

As always, I am loving The Polyester Podcast. The lasses dissect culture through an intersectional lens. Absolutely love what they do.

There’s also the newly launched Radge Magazine based in the North East - looking forward to seeing where they take it.

I take inspiration from the likes of Gabriel Day and Man Power, who have developed a thriving underground music scene in the North East, continue to inspire me from across the country. They are absolute legends.