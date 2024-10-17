The marketer bringing back an enduring advertising property: Elodie Peribere

For those with long memories, the Diet Coke Break ad in 1995 featured a topless construction worker who kept a group of office women glued to the windows every day. The spot starred the American model and actor Lucky Vanous and became a cultural phenomenon for flipping traditional gender roles on it head.

'The Hunk' was born - a distinctive brand code for Diet Coke that was used successfully for several years till 2013. Three decades later, this enduring icon is being brought back.

Diet Coke has enlisted Fifty Shades actor Jamie Dornan for a ‘cheeky’ Diet Coke break ad, signalling a return of the Diet Coke hunk. The idea of 'The Hunk' has been modernised to "truly inspire people to own and celebrate their own style and taste, all whilst enjoying an iconic Diet Coke break" according to the press release.

Crucially, what the new campaign is doing is resuscitating a hugely popular idea which seems almost perfect for the modern world where brands meet entertainment. This initiative needs a marketer with courage and confidence to bring back an enduring advertising property - in this case The Hunk; a marketer who truly believes in the now well-proven theory that good advertising does not wear out.

According to a Kantar study, “there is no evident impact of how long the ad has been running on that ads’ performance”. It adds that “wear-out is not some unavoidable destiny for ads, it is possible to create strong ads that can maintain their success”.

This is the reason why Elodie Peribere, Coca-Cola marketing director for UK and Ireland, is our marketer of the week.