Marketer Of The Week
The marketer bringing back an enduring advertising property: Elodie Peribere
Coca-Cola UK marketing director brings back the 'The Hunk' to reinvigorate Diet Coke and inspire generations
17 October 2024
For those with long memories, the Diet Coke Break ad in 1995 featured a topless construction worker who kept a group of office women glued to the windows every day. The spot starred the American model and actor Lucky Vanous and became a cultural phenomenon for flipping traditional gender roles on it head.
'The Hunk' was born - a distinctive brand code for Diet Coke that was used successfully for several years till 2013. Three decades later, this enduring icon is being brought back.
Diet Coke has enlisted Fifty Shades actor Jamie Dornan for a ‘cheeky’ Diet Coke break ad, signalling a return of the Diet Coke hunk. The idea of 'The Hunk' has been modernised to "truly inspire people to own and celebrate their own style and taste, all whilst enjoying an iconic Diet Coke break" according to the press release.
Crucially, what the new campaign is doing is resuscitating a hugely popular idea which seems almost perfect for the modern world where brands meet entertainment. This initiative needs a marketer with courage and confidence to bring back an enduring advertising property - in this case The Hunk; a marketer who truly believes in the now well-proven theory that good advertising does not wear out.
According to a Kantar study, “there is no evident impact of how long the ad has been running on that ads’ performance”. It adds that “wear-out is not some unavoidable destiny for ads, it is possible to create strong ads that can maintain their success”.
This is the reason why Elodie Peribere, Coca-Cola marketing director for UK and Ireland, is our marketer of the week.
The new campaign with Dornan shows him owning his love of cold-water swimming, with a cheeky Diet Coke twist. The film features a collection of expressive characters from festival-goers to fashionistas and chefs.
Spring Studios developed the work in partnership with Ogilvy. EssenceMediacom handled the media planning and buying.
This summer Coca-Cola Great Britain appointed Peribere as its new marketing director for UK and Ireland, replacing Louise Maugest who has been promoted to senior marketing director within the Coca-Cola Trademark European team.
Peribere, who previously served as marketing director for France, stepped into the UK role temporarily during Maugest’s maternity leave and now takes on the position permanently. Since joining Coca-Cola as senior brand manager for Capri-Sun in 2011, Peribere has held several senior marketing roles in France, including marketing manager for new beverages.
Also this summer, the marketing machine that is Coca Cola reported a surprise increase in Q2 revenue of $12.31bn. The company has been sponsoring music festivals and sporting events such as the Euro 2024 Football Championship and the Paris Olympics to attract younger consumers.