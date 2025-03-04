Are Fantasy and fantastical ads fantastic? We look at the genre

Advertising has, unsurprisingly, often struggled to portray 'real life', and been criticised as such. After all, the ennui of most of our daily lives doesn't often provide rich fodder for storytelling.

Equally, given the commercial imperative to insert a brand message front and centre (and end frame), the regulations ads must adhere to, and the prevailing societal mores and orthodoxies of the time, it's little wonder that many ads don't present a reality that many of us can relate to.

It's much easier then to create a fantasy world for brands that bears no resemblance to the humdrum of daily life. In fantasyland disbelief can be willingly suspended far easier than it can with the pouring of a jar of pasta sauce or doing the weekly 'big wash'.

Although that's not to say that brands don't try. This brilliant (and dated) ad for Shake 'n' Vac is the undoubted classic of an attempt to make the everyday and banal more exciting than it actually is: