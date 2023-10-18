Creative Side Hustles and Mental Health - The winning speeches at IPA's Speaker Cup 2023

"That Little Thing on the Side" - Beni De Makoso, Ear To The Ground

I vividly remember my first few days in this industry, sitting in meeting rooms with senior members of the team and feeling overwhelmed by self-imposed questions. "Do I belong here? Do THEY think I'll crack within the first two months? Is anyone EVEN taking me seriously? "

Minorities entering this industry often grapple with imposter syndrome, something I can personally relate to, in fact, PR Moment’s recent survey - this year - revealed that 4 in 5 of us in the marketing industry have experienced this. That’s 85 per cent of us. We claim to embrace new perspectives and fresh ideas, yet we sometimes stifle the natural creativity of those expressing themselves beyond their day jobs. I'm Beni. A Junior Creative at my agency. But I'm also a musician and the creative director of my own talent label.

I'm a passionate creative who loves and appreciates our industry but I'm asking it to embrace my "little thing on the side". My background helped win me this opportunity. But as soon as I was in the door, the question became: "could I balance it all?"

Our industry is class, but boy does it ask for a lot. We seek the most culturally connected young talent. Clients demand it. Yet, when we find those people, we demand more and MORE of their time.

Let's be clear; this isn't a complaint about the difficulty of the work or the will to grind — trust me, we grind. But I'd be lying if I said I didn't feel some pressure.

A message - spoken or unspoken - of "shut up and crack on" from those who’ve been in the game for 10-plus years. The assumption is that we're not focused on our jobs, too distracted by our "other stuff".

But that "little thing on the side" is more than a hobby; it's my anchor. It helped me walk back into that same room. A room that's now buzzing with excitement as I exude self-confidence and express myself. And that inner voice is now telling me: "I absolutely belong here."

I soon realised that my agency felt the same. Those at the top. I could speak to our CEO on a level - understand his own passion and ambition, that was just like mine. For many of us, that "little thing on the side" isn't a distraction. It's what propels us forward and helps us gain traction in a world that sometimes seems determined to hold us back.

I'm Beni Antonio Nguvulu De Makoso, and I'm fortunate to be part of an agency that wholeheartedly embraces the "little thing on the side, which allows me to show up as my TRUE SELF" without judgment.

So - I’m asking YOU, OUR agency leaders to embrace the new wave, don’t be too quick to judge but rather support and encourage what may seem insignificant to you but for many of us, the difference between flourishing and falling short in this industry.