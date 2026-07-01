T&P’s Jack Swayne On The Rise Of The ‘&-Shaped’ Idea

Jack Swayne’s career has, in many ways, been a long apprenticeship in the art of seeing how commercial creativity joins up; this is something that holds him in good stead as leader of T&P.

He started as an intern at Dentsu in the early (and unfashionable) days of digital media, working in data and analytics, setting up HTML tags, learning the basics of coding and getting close to the inner workings of digital media. From there, he became a programmatic media buyer across paid search, programmatic display and, as Facebook and others began to reshape the landscape, paid social.

As it turned out it was a most useful place to begin: not at the glamorous showy end of the business, or trading TV, but in the nascent engine room of how digital media actually worked. This gave him an understanding of systems, channels, and technology that would shape the rest of his career.

From there came what Swayne describes as a “sideways move” into communications planning at Vizeum, at a time when digital was still too often treated as the quirky niche cousin of 'traditional' media. The logic was simple enough. Clients were tired of meetings in which one person understood television and another understood digital. Why not have someone who could see the whole thing?

That instinct has followed Swayne ever since: through his time running Pernod Ricard in the US, into iProspect where he worked across product, services, analytics, and strategy, then eventually to mSix&Partners, which was brought together with The&Partnership in 2024 to create T&P — a business built to join creative, media, production, data and technology around clients.

“I’ve always been trying to become more '&-shaped'”, he says, echoing T&P's internal mantra. “Taking on different skill sets and capabilities.”

It is a phrase that could sound like agency jargon were it not for the fact that Swayne’s own career rather neatly proves the point. He is not a media person pretending to understand creative, or a strategist dabbling in technology. He is one of the new generation of agency leaders shaped by the fragmentation of the marketing world, who has worked across most of it, and now trying to put it back together again.

At T&P, where he is now focused on the UK, that idea has become the centre of the pitch. The agency’s claim is not simply that media and creative should collaborate; it is that AI is making the old separation between them harder to defend.

“We’ve always believed in integration,” says Swayne. “But it’s got to be full integration, not just some collaboration.”

The moment of acceleration came, he says, when the agency first began working seriously with WPP Open (the holding company's agentic marketing system) and saw how quickly AI was beginning to blur the boundaries between disciplines.

“It’s hard to see where creative stops or media begins,” he says. “You want one team working around this platform, delivering stuff end to end.”

That was the logic behind the full merging of The&Partnership and mSix&Partners to create T&P. T&P had already been working in a more connected way on clients such as Toyota and News UK, but the formal creation of one business was intended to make that integration more decisive.

“We just think there’s a special alchemy of bringing media and creative together,” says Swayne. “Even if we’re only doing creative for a client, having media insight, or being able to demonstrate how it comes to life in media, adds a lot of value to the creative process. And it’s the same from the media side. Having access to really clever brand planners can power the media plan and make it better.”

That makes T&P something of a microcosm of WPP itself: plugged into media, creative, production, and enterprise solutions, but with the intention of joining those parts together for clients rather than handing them off between different businesses.

Swayne is diplomatic on the comparison with other holding company models. But he is clear that T&P's difference lies in being one business rather than a coalition of separate agencies asked to behave as one.

“If other holding groups create integrated models, it’s probably agency A, B, and C working together,” he says. “Ours is T&P.”

The risk, of course, is that integration becomes an internal model rather than an external benefit. Swayne seems alert to that. Since taking on his UK focus, he has tried to drag the conversation back from the (admittedly clever) internal plumbing to the whole point of it all in the first place.

“For all the chat we like to do about AI and integration, one of the things I’ve focused on is getting back to what it’s all in service of,” he says. “At its heart, T&P is the integrated ideas agency. We want to double down on creating brilliant integrated ideas that make our creative, our media, or whatever it is, much better and drive business growth for clients.”

A good example is Hawkstone, which hast just won a Silver Lion in the Entertainment category at Cannes Lions. The brand’s platform, built around the line 'Hard to Make, Easy to Drink', draws on the farming roots of the business and its connection with Jeremy Clarkson. But T&P’s work has stretched the idea well beyond a conventional campaign.

The agency created a farmers’ choir, auditioning real farmers and bringing together 40 of them to sing for the brand. On one level, it is a charming, human, almost old-fashioned advertising idea. On another, it has become a test case for how AI can extend a creative platform at speed and scale