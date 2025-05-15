Make It Fizz: Pablo Creatives Flora And Shivani’s Recipe For Wit And Meaning

Whilst they studied on the same course at the University of Lincoln, it was a few years later that they joined forces.

And it has turned out to be a perfect match – not least because they both love a full fat coke. The pair have continued to impress since joining Pablo in June 2024, after three and a half years at Grey London where they took on their first midweight creative role.

From New York Times brain teasers, Leigh Bowery and Married At First Sight, they share the eclectic inspirations that fuel their creative energy. Here they explain what they are and why.

Shivani Patel - The letter A

I didn’t know anyone in advertising or that it was even an area I could work in growing up. I had phases of wanting to be a writer then a florist then a chef. And as with any project ever, my first idea - writer - was the one that went live. When it came to picking my A-Levels, I was overwhelmed. So the chronic planner in me (even at 16 years old) researched what I wanted to study at uni in order to help me pick my sixth form classes.

The careers website started alphabetically, and guess what, Advertising begins with A. I clicked on it and found it was all about art and writing combined. Eureka! I read about art direction and copywriting, and reverse engineered my choices based on what would get me there. And it worked.

I was the big boffin that picked Fine Art, Photography, English Language, and Graphic Design, which landed me unconditionally in Lincoln’s Creative Advertising course, and that’s where I met Flora.

Though we graduated with different partners, years later we were both hot, single, divorced wives in London and our love of prawns brought us together.

Kierra Lewis

Okay hear me out. I recently came across Kierra Lewis on Instagram, and my god, was I instantly obsessed. She’s a Tennessee woman who started reading the Harry Potter books for the first time. She went viral for her organic, real-time emotional reactions to plot points. And at times, she had me cry laughing, too.

The nostalgia, the comedy, the cinema - chef's kiss.

Another female creator who’s caught my attention is Sarah on @femalephysioco, she does short, daily pelvic floor exercise videos. It’s such a great way to use social media to get people interacting with her brand and wanting to come back for more.