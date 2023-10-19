The force of nature behind Nationwide’s rebrand: Catherine Kehoe

The company is on a mission to modernise itself and re-establish its place as a “confident” challenger to the big banks. Its work with communications and customer experience agency New Commercial Arts has certainly caught the attention of consumers and competitors alike and a large part of the push to refresh has been put down to Kehoe’s tenacity.

Having previously spent 15 years at Lloyds Banking Group, where she was most recently chief customer officer, Kehoe has brought unwavering drive and a ferociously honest approach to Nationwide, striving to ensure that the bank continues to be “relevant and attractive”, not only to its valued existing customers, but to future generations of savers and borrowers. Her time in the role has also reignited a working relationship with David Golding and James Murphy, co-founders of New Commercial Arts, who have previously witnessed the grit and determination that Kehoe inspires in her teams when at their former agency adam&eveDDB, which handles the Lloyds account.

Golding and Murphy describe her as “a force of nature and a brilliant marketer” who inspires loyalty and action like “few other” leaders the pair know. Action and lots of it was certainly required to complete Nationwide’s colossal rebrand. From an updated visual identity, to improved accessibility standards, a huge amount of inspirational leadership was needed to execute the modernisation of thousands of touchpoints across the brand’s customer journey. Kehoe also worked to promote the fact that while we live in an increasingly digital-first world, having a physical branch to engage with is as important as ever. This is no mean feat and Nationwide’s ‘Branch Promise’ commits itself to maintaining its place on British high streets until at least 2026.