Murakami’s Surreal Worlds, Reznor’s Soundscapes, Scarfe’s Art: A Journey Through Creative Chaos

Haruki Murakami

The best thing about reading one of Murakami’s novels are the left turns they keep taking that are wonderful, bizarre and heart-wrenching. The surreal worlds he creates are madly complex and totally familiar at the same time. And his style of writing is so accessible, yet there’s ideas in every sentence that never get in the way of the story.

Some are short, some are very long, all are brilliant, which is why I love reading his novels over and again. They stay with you for long after and show perfectly how something so involved and detailed can be remembered so fondly and simply.

If you’ve never read any of his stuff, begin with South of the Border, West of the Sun and then get straight into Kafka on the Shore. Time will pass very quickly.