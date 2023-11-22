WT's Chloe Grindle on Colourful Homes, Imaginary Friends, and Creative Mornings

Big colour

Standing in the yellow Mexican town of Izamal, it feels like the place was painted by the Sun when the Sun was in the best mood of its life. It’s a town of infectious happiness, optimism and energy, purely because every building is bright yellow. Colour on this scale has a transformative effect. Edi Rama, the mayor of rundown, crime infested Tirana in Albania took residents by surprise when he painted the whole town with bursting colour. The impact was instant: people stopped living in fear and started to enjoy their city again. Big colour is the reason behind most of my holiday destinations: from Miami’s Art Deco pastels to Positano’s vibrant hillside patchwork, what could be more creatively restorative and invigorating than a week immersed in colour?

Right now, I’m on holiday in Twickenham, painting my new house and using colour to create the moods I want each room to spark. My son’s room is playful pink and green, the bathroom is fresh apricot, the lounge is feelgood turquoise. It won't be for everyone - we’re keeping the spare room neutral for guests who need a break from the rest of the house - but to me, being surrounded by colour is life, joy, and energy: everything I want my home to give me.



