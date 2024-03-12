How Brands Show Up For Customers: Why CX Is "Basically Business"

Creative Salon: Congratulations on your new roles - what new challenges do you expect to have as co-heads of CX?

Struan Wood: First off, dealing with the amount of LinkedIn spam you get. Didn’t realise the virtue of a vague job title until now. Second, and this might sound silly, but as the work obviously stays the same, the only change I’ve felt is now realising there’s a bit more of a formal responsibility to take care of our offering and our team. It’s not a new responsibility, but does now feel slightly more serious. Does this mean I need to wear a tie?

Lauren McLaughlin: We’re on the same page here. Whether it’s working out how we maintain the standards we’ve set or how we grow and develop a team that sees their best work happening at NCA, it feels less like there are new challenges rather it's the same, everyday challenges with the pressure turned up a few notches.

CX is baked into NCA's offering. How important do you think CX is within the industry and for clients?

McLaughlin: For clients, it has to be one of their top priorities. How brands show up for customers, whether it’s a line of copy or a checkout screen on a website, is where customers (and their business) are won and lost. We’re lucky at NCA that we work with clients who understand this. For the industry, it’s hugely significant but it's fair to say that CX’s significance has been slow to be recognised. The fact that NCA’s offering is still unique shows the existing gap between advertising and the reality that customers experience day in and day out.

Wood: I honestly struggle with questions asking how important CX is, because to me CX is basically business. It’s whether your customers bought from you in the first place, if they think they get what they pay for, and whether they’ll buy from you again. So to clients it’s the quality of their business, and in the industry it’s the responsible way of doing business - it’s helping clients with their bottom line.

What makes NCA's CX offering outstanding?

McLaughlin: First, I think our unique experience, despite CX being a relatively young industry; Rob - our founder, Struan and I have worked together for the last 8 years, so we’re old in CX years.

And secondly but more importantly, it’s the team we have (I know everyone says that but we back it up). Some of our team are obsessed with finding problems in experiences and others are world-class designers who create experiences that truly deliver on the promises set out by our clients. The breadth in skillset is our differentiator.

Wood: I mean, very kind of the question to say that we are outstanding! We’re obviously very proud of the work we do here, but we know we can’t rest on our laurels and constantly have to keep developing and advancing it. For me, it’s the way we can work across what would be siloes in other businesses. It takes a bunch of talented people, the right balance of patience and flexibility and a lot of trust to be able to collaborate with other skill sets constantly.

Lauren, tell us in a little more detail about a piece of work you’ve done with Sainsbury’s and Nando’s that exemplifies the power of CX

McLaughlin: I think the power of our CX at least is the urgency it creates in a business to draw a red line for ‘bad’ experiences and to get going on making things better. So, whether it's designing sauce pumps for Nando's that help bring enjoyment back into their restaurant experience, or defining the role of in-store communications for Sainsbury’s across the UK, it's all born from the same place of customers deserving the best experiences - we just have to get it to them.