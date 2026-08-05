PETA: Making The Uncomfortable Unmissable

When campaigns tackle uncomfortable truths, simply getting people to pay attention can be the biggest hurdle. Looking away is easy.

That was the challenge PETA brought to Grey London — get people to watch and engage with its ads despite their first instinct is to avoid the cruelty behind the industries the charity campaigns against?

The charity works to educate the public about animal cruelty and promote the right of animals to be treated with respect. Through research, legislation, celebrity involvement, public events, and protest campaigns, it seeks to expose suffering linked to experimentation, food, clothing, and entertainment.

Its most recent festive campaign, Happy Christmassacre beings with a familiar image: a family gathered around the Christmas table. But the wholesome scene soon gave way to something more sinister. Dinner descended into a bloodbath as the family continued trading casual conversation and cheeky jokes.



The film uses the comfort of familiar festive imagery to draw viewers in before confronting them with the realities of the meat industry at Christmas.