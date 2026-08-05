Creative Partnerships
PETA: Making The Uncomfortable Unmissable
Grey London's CCO, Helen Rhodes and PETA's Elisa Allen discuss their award-winning partnership and how they are turning provocation into action
05 August 2026
When campaigns tackle uncomfortable truths, simply getting people to pay attention can be the biggest hurdle. Looking away is easy.
That was the challenge PETA brought to Grey London — get people to watch and engage with its ads despite their first instinct is to avoid the cruelty behind the industries the charity campaigns against?
The charity works to educate the public about animal cruelty and promote the right of animals to be treated with respect. Through research, legislation, celebrity involvement, public events, and protest campaigns, it seeks to expose suffering linked to experimentation, food, clothing, and entertainment.
Its most recent festive campaign, Happy Christmassacre beings with a familiar image: a family gathered around the Christmas table. But the wholesome scene soon gave way to something more sinister. Dinner descended into a bloodbath as the family continued trading casual conversation and cheeky jokes.
The film uses the comfort of familiar festive imagery to draw viewers in before confronting them with the realities of the meat industry at Christmas.
According to research by System1, 58 per cent of viewers correctly recalled the organisation behind the ad. Fewer than a fifth reported feeling disgust, at 18 per cent, while 10 per cent felt contempt. The findings suggest that dark humour and unexpected storytelling helped make the message memorable without prompting most viewers to recoil.
The campaign won seven golds, two silvers, and two bronzes at the Creative Circle Awards, as well as a Silver Arrow at the British Arrows. Its success shows how humour and activism can work together to command attention and encourage behaviour change.
By carefully engineering discomfort, PETA and Grey have created purpose-driven campaigns that make difficult messages harder to ignore. At SXSW London, Grey London chief creative officer Helen Rhodes joined Elisa Allen, PETA’s vice-president of programmes, to discuss their collaborative process and the value of bringing uncomfortable conversations into view.
PETA’s playbook
One of PETA’s biggest challenges is persuading people to confront the suffering uncovered by its investigations. Allen said the organisation has had to find inventive ways to make audiences look.
Its tactics have ranged from provocative celebrity campaigns, featuring celebrities such as Gillian Anderson and Pamela Anderson baring skin to protest against the use of animal skin and fur, to demonstrations outside London Fashion Week recreating the treatment of goats.
For Allen, asking politely is rarely enough. Sometimes, the audience must be agitated. “When people respond in shock and anger and sadness or with laughter, that is so often when a conversation starts, and that is also often how change begins.”
Rhodes pointed to The Octocurse, a campaign discouraging people from eating octopus, as an early example of using darkness and absurdity to address a serious animal-welfare issue that audiences might otherwise scroll past.
Humour, she argues, can lower people’s defences and allow the message through. “Beneath the absurdity, there is a serious truth that an octopus is an extremely intelligent and feeling creature, yet hundreds of thousands of them are killed every year for food, but rather than lecture people with the facts, we used humour as a Trojan horse, so people laugh first and then think twice about what's on their plate.”
Behind the Christmassacre
When PETA approached Grey with the claim that 180 million animals are slaughtered in the UK for Christmas meals, the creative challenge became especially acute. Christmas is wrapped in tradition and nostalgia, Allen observes, making its rituals difficult to question.
The task was to find a new way to make people consider the carnage in which they might be participating, however unknowingly.
“When Grey first presented us with the idea for Happy Chrismassacre, we loved it from the first moment because the title does so much of the work. It reframes this cosy Christmas narrative. It's deliberately uncomfortable, but it's also kind of catchy, and I think that really contributed to the success," Allen shares.
For Rhodes, humour became powerful because it gave viewers enough distance to consider what the Christmas meal might represent, and their own relationship to it. “It creates enough distance for people to be able to engage with ideas. Instead of saying here's something serious, you must pay attention, we're saying here's something recognisable and entertaining, come closer.”
The message lands when viewers stop seeing a familiar festive spread and begin thinking about what is actually on the table. Humour also gives the campaign permission to circulate in culture, Rhodes suggested, even when the response is divided. As she noted with a laugh, “it's PETA after all”.
Welcoming The Backlash
Allen is clear that the campaign was never intended to pass quietly. The outrage was part of the point. Even criticism meant that people were engaging with the issue. “We weren't trying to please people, we were trying to shift behaviour”.
The campaign extended beyond the film with what Rhodes described as the ugliest Christmas jumper imaginable. Designed as a wearable protest, it initially appeared festive, but revealed darker details on closer inspection.
That tension made people stop and stare. As Rhodes put it, “the devil was in the detail”.
A nut-roast recipe stitched into the back added a practical element, giving people a way to wear the campaign, join the cultural conversation, and participate in the activism itself.
For Rhodes, the work demonstrates that serious issues do not always require solemn creative answers. In an environment crowded with noise and distraction, humour can be one of the most potent ways to earn attention. “Humour doesn't make difficult issues harder to ignore, and in the end, making people laugh might just be the most serious thing we can do.”