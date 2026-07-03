What Won Gold At The Creative Circle Awards 2026?
A look at some of the Gold winning work from across the British ad sector, including campaigns from Leo UK, Droga5 London, VCCP, Saatchi & Saatchi and BBH among more
03 July 2026
Awarding creative excellence from across the British advertising community, The Creative Circle Awards have recognised work by agencies such as BBH London, Wonderhood Studios, VCCP, Leo UK, T&P, Havas Creative, Droga5, and Saatchi & Saatchi among many more.
Campaigns for organisations such as Tesco, British Gas, Virgin Media, Dolmio, Transport for London, Peta UK, EE, and Waitrose were among the brand work celebrated from the crop of ads released over the last 12 months.
Here’s a look at some of the Gold award winning campaigns for this year.
'Fatal Question' for Street Doctors by Saatchi & Saatchi
This work won a plethora of prizes on the night. Golds were awarded in the Direct - for Positive Change (single), Experience/Event - Immersive Experience/Brand Immersion (single), Experience/Event - Charity/Public Service Event (single), Experience/Event - for Positive Change (single), Experience/Event - Stunt for Positive Change (single), General - Most Creative Use of Non Traditional Media (single), PR & Social - To Influence Positive Change (single), alongside Silver for Film - Direct Film (single) and Film - Film for Positive Change (single).
'Mentos Fizzooka' for Perfetti by BBH London
This work won in seven categories, with Golds picked up in Digital Online - Activation (campaign), Digital Online - Conceptual Idea (campaign), Gaming - User Participation (campaign), Gaming - Brand Integration/Partnership (campaign), Gaming - as a Media (campaign), Gaming - Brand Activation (campaign), Gaming - Culture/Community Engagement (campaign), General - Most Creative Use of Non Traditional Media (campaign), General - Innovation/Use of Technology (campaign), General - Product Placement (campaign) as well as Bronze for PR & Social - Use of Talent/Influencers (campaign).
'Claustrobars' for Stella Artois (AB InBev) by Grey London
A winner of Gold across five categories, including: Craft - Photography (campaign), Outdoor - Print Poster advert (campaign), Outdoor Craft - Art Direction (campaign), Press - Press ad (campaign), and Press Craft - Art Direction (campaign).
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'Trunk Trucker' for Virgin Media by VCCP
This won awards in categories such as: Animation - Characters & Creatures (single); Animation - Digital 3D - CG in live action plates (campaign') and a Silver in Film Craft - Editing Visual Effects (single).
'Filet O Fish Facebook Society of 2012' for McDonald’s by Leo UK
A Gold winner for PR & Social - Use of Social Media (campaign) and a Silver in Digital Online - Activation (campaign).
'Style It Out' for Tesco F&F by BBH London
A winner of three awards on the night including Gold for Craft - Fashion & Beauty Photography (campaign), and Film - TV 30 secs or under (campaign), alongside Bronze in the Outdoor - Print Poster ad (campaign) category.
'Happy Christmassacre' for Peta UK by Grey London
A big winner across many categories including Gold in Craft - Image for Positive Change (campaign), Film - Tactical Film (single), Silver for Craft - Still Life & Studio Photography (single). and Film – Cinema 1 minute & under (single), and Bronze for Craft - Still Life & Studio Photography (campaign), and Writing of Dialogue for Film (single).
'Priceless Diagrams' for Mastercard by McCann London
This campaign picked up Gold in the Design & Craft - Graphic Design (campaign) category.
'There's Only One Soho School' for Soho Parish School by Wonderhood Studios
A winner of Gold in the Design & Craft - for Charity/Public Service (campaign), this work would also bring home a Silver in Branding - Brand Identity/Design (single) too.
'Proof of McDelivery' for McDonald’s by Leo UK
Gold winner in the Press - Tactical Press ad (single), and Outdoor - Tactical Poster ad (campaign) categories. alongside Bronzes in Outdoor - Digital Poster ad (campaign), and Craft - Photography (campaign).
'Edible Soap' for The Hygiene Bank by Saatchi & Saatchi
A winner in five fields, this work won Gold for PR & Social - Charity/Public Service (campaign) and Experience/Event - Stunt for Positive Change (single), Silver for Design & Craft - for Positive Change (single), and PR & Social - Product Launch (single), and Bronze for Packaging - Promotional Packaging Design (single).
'More Ball Games' for London Sport by Saatchi & Saatchi
A Gold winner in Experience/Event - for Positive Change (campaign), it also won Silvers in Experience/Event - Use of Low Budget (single), and General - Most Creative Use of Non-Traditional Media (single), with Bronze in General - Low Budget (single).
'That’s What Makes It Christmas' for Tesco by BBH
This campaign won seven awards, with Golds for Writing - Film (campaign), Writing of Dialogue for Film (campaign), General - Integrated Campaign (campaign), Film - TV 30secs or under (campaign), Film Craft – Casting (campaign), General - Integrated Campaign (campaign), and General - Best Use of Humour (campaign). A Silver was also awarded in Film Craft - Direction (campaign).
'Bring A Book To Life' for Amazon Books by Droga5 London
Golds were won in Film - Cinema 1 - 2 minutes (single) and Film - TV 61 secs or over (single), Silvers in Film Craft - Editing (single), and Film Craft - Sound Design (single), and Bronzes for Craft - Animation Illustration (campaign), Design & Craft - Art Direction (single), and Film Craft - Direction (single).
'Wrong Side of the Bed' for Mr Motivator's Bed Bank by Leo UK
Golds were awarded for Film Craft - Casting (single), and Film - Charity/Public Service Film (single), Film Craft - Use of Original Music (single), and Writing for Positive Change (single), and a Silver for Film Craft - Sound Design (single).
'This Is How We Play Now' for Xbox Game Pass by McCann London
Winner of Gold in Film - Online Film 1 minute or under (campaign), and Bronze in Film - Online Film 2 minutes or over (single).
'Safer Sims' for EE by Saatchi & Saatchi
Golds were won for Film - TV 31 - 60secs (single), and Film - Tactical Film (single), and Film - Tactical Film (single).
'Made To Be Enjoyed, Not Endured' for Mondelēz by VCCP Group
The campaign won four Golds: Film - Online Film 1 - 2 minutes (single), Film - Online Film 1 minute or under (single), General - Best Use of Humour (single). and Writing - Film (single), alongside a Silver for Writing of Dialogue for Film (single).
'The Perfect Gift' for Waitrose by Wonderhood Studios
Winning across nine categories, the Christmas campaign won Gold in Film - Branded Entertainment, Fiction (single), Film Craft - Production Design Styling/Art Direction (single), Film Craft - Performance (single), Film Craft - Casting Celebrities (single), and General - Integrated Campaign (campaign). Silvers were won for Film - Film Craft - Use of Existing Music (single). and Film Craft - Editing (single), alongside a Bronze in General - Best Use of Humour (single).
'Every Neighbour Got Their Flava' for Just Eat by McCann London
The winner of four Golds: Film Craft - Music Artist & Brand Collaboration (single), Film Craft - Use of Original Music (single), Film Craft - Use of Original Music (single), and Radio - Use of Music (single).
'Just Used Confused' for Confused.com by Leo UK
Winning several Golds, including; General - Best Use of Humour (single), General - Best Use of Humour (campaign), Film Craft - Direction (campaign), Film - TV 30 secs or under (campaign), Film - TV 30 secs or under (single) ,and a Silver for General - Best Use of Humour (campaign).
'The Caretaker' for Xbox Game Pass by McCann London
Golds were won for Film Craft - Editing Visual Effects (single), and Film Craft - Use of Existing Music (single). with Silver for Film Craft - Production Design Styling/Art Direction (single), and a Bronze for Gaming - Launch Campaign (single).
'Tableau' for John Lewis by Saatchi & Saatchi
Winner of two Golds in Film Craft - Use of Adapted Music (single), and Film Craft - Production Design Styling/Art Direction (single), and a Silver in Film - TV 61 secs or over (single).
'Scoreboard Reward' for EE by Saatchi & Saatchi
Two Golds were won by this work for Gaming - Use of Data in Gaming (single), and Gaming - Culture/Community Engagement (single).
'Reef Protection Factor' for Stream2Sea by McCann London
This campaign won Gold for General - Innovation/Use of Technology (campaign), and Silver for Direct - for Positive Change (single).