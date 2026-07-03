What Won Gold At The Creative Circle Awards 2026?

Awarding creative excellence from across the British advertising community, The Creative Circle Awards have recognised work by agencies such as BBH London, Wonderhood Studios, VCCP, Leo UK, T&P, Havas Creative, Droga5, and Saatchi & Saatchi among many more.

Campaigns for organisations such as Tesco, British Gas, Virgin Media, Dolmio, Transport for London, Peta UK, EE, and Waitrose were among the brand work celebrated from the crop of ads released over the last 12 months.

Here’s a look at some of the Gold award winning campaigns for this year.

'Fatal Question' for Street Doctors by Saatchi & Saatchi

This work won a plethora of prizes on the night. Golds were awarded in the Direct - for Positive Change (single), Experience/Event - Immersive Experience/Brand Immersion (single), Experience/Event - Charity/Public Service Event (single), Experience/Event - for Positive Change (single), Experience/Event - Stunt for Positive Change (single), General - Most Creative Use of Non Traditional Media (single), PR & Social - To Influence Positive Change (single), alongside Silver for Film - Direct Film (single) and Film - Film for Positive Change (single).

Read more about the campaign.