But it's gentle good-natured stuff that plays along humorously to national stereotypes. The disagreement is clearly rooted in comedy. If only the disarming power of humour could be applied to other aspects of disagreement.

According to David Bain, founding partner at BMB, brands shouldn't involve themselves in consensus too much. "With the greatest respect to Messrs. Stewart and Campbell, agencies and brands should not exercise themselves too much in the art of ‘disagreeing agreeably’," he says. "In fact, rather the opposite. Creativity is a game of consensus and conflict. Ultimately many people need to come together and agree, but there is no harm in doing that ‘disagreeably’ - no shouting, no machismo, no nonsense but strong opinions and strong disagreements harnessed in the service of solving a problem, having an idea or making it better."

However Benedict Pringle, partner at The&Partnership, who has written extensively about advertising and politics, isn't so sure. He says: "In a polarised society, it requires courage for a brand to take a stance on a political issue. However, there are three strategies to mitigate the risk of alienating those who hold differing views. First, exhibit humility and acknowledge that your brand doesn't possess all the solutions. Second, display empathy by showing genuine interest in opposing perspectives when confronted. Third, be clear about why the issue holds relevance to your brand, supporting your stance with tangible examples that demonstrate you genuinely care about it."

This doesn't mean that all brands should take a stand (Unilever's Ben & Jerry ice cream brand was ridiculed in some quarters for a particularly egregious attempt to involve itself in the debate on illegal migration). Pringle counsels: "If the cause is only peripherally related to your brand or if you're unwilling to engage constructively with dissenting voices, it's wiser to remain silent."

Ben & Jerry's also found itself at odds with its owner Unilever in 2021 after its independent board said that it no longer wanted its ice cream to be sold in parts of Palestine illegally occupied by Israelis including the West Bank and East Jerusalem. It was accused of anti-Semitism by the prominent Jewish organisation, the Simon Wiesenthal Centre, which responded with calls for a boycott of "anti-semitic ice cream".

Theo Izzard-Brown, CSO at Dentsu Creative, thinks that antagonism has driven people to the mainstream - perhaps the antithesis of the original objective. He says: "‘Nobody ever wins a fight’. So utters a freshly stabbed Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal) in Amazon Prime’s much hyped ‘re-imagining’ of 80’s classic Road House. Over two hours we’re subjected to an unrelenting portrayal of good versus evil; of goodies battering bullies. It possesses all the depth and nuance of cardboard.

"Dross though it is, Dalton’s quip remains spot on. In an age of populism and Manichaean reductivism, it’s not enough to persuade, we’re encouraged to obliterate - even besmirch those whose viewpoints differ from our own. Perhaps that’s why podcasts like The Rest is Politics or Making Sense with Sam Harris have steadily climbed the rankings. They represent a quiet antidote to society’s, even brands’, antagonistic anti-intellectualist discourse.

"Under the banner of ‘disagreeing agreeably’ they seek to celebrate the plurality of thought needed to navigate the day’s complex and ambiguous issues. Their magic ultimately lies in the desire to uncover a path where all win rather than one where someone loses. As the saying goes ‘if you’re shouting, you’re losing’. The real win then is to recognise that disagreement is both healthy and necessary."

Perhaps then, a measured reaction from brands to the conflict and angry protests of an increasingly polarised world (which is likely to only get uglier and more fractious as elections loom into sight) could serve as a lesson to wider society. And this could mean that strident brand activism - which has so often seemed a tenuous path for them to tread - could be on the wane, in favour of a more genuinely inclusive approach that embraces all points of view.

Izzard-Brown concludes: "Whether it’s between a strategist and a creative director or career politicians, opportunities to deepen our appreciation of nuance in pursuit of better work/policies should be roundly embraced."

Will this mean that creative work will become less punchy (as Bain fears)? Not necessarily. But it will hopefully lead to it being better informed and more respectful of those with differing opinions.