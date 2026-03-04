Knorr’s #ServingSingles Joins the Modern Dating Revolution

In a world of endless swiping, Knorr is offering a powerful, real-world solution with the launch of #ServingSingles. Inspired by behavioural insights the initiative tackles swipe fatigue by tapping into the authentic #DateMyFriend social trend, helping young singles create meaningful romantic connections that begin in the kitchen.

Building on the viral success of its #GreenFlag campaign, which established cooking as a top attractive trait, #ServingSingles taps into an existing cultural conversation in the world of online dating. Knorr's social listening revealed a clear tension in online dating as singles grew tired of the fruitless nature of dating apps and organic, community-based solutions like the #DateMyFriend trend were beginning to emerge.

To understand the story behind this shift, the brand commissioned research that uncovered a startling reality: young singles spend 156 hours a year on dating apps for just six connections. With the same study showing that nearly two-thirds (64%) of them would welcome a friend’s recommendation, Knorr’s mission was set: to get real people to recommend and refer their single friends who can cook, giving cooks a platform to shine and find romance. The ultimate wingman move.

“The dating world is saturated with monotonous swiping, and our challenge was to cut through that noise with something undeniably real,” said Carlos Andrés Rodríguez, Executive Creative Director at MullenLowe. #ServingSingles champions the idea that cooks are innately attractive – a quality that shines brightest in the kitchen. It gives people a platform to celebrate their single friends by turning the joy of cooking into the ultimate connector for romance.”

A multi-channel campaign capturing hearts

The initiative is centred on amplifying user-generated content and real-world connections that prove the theory. A TikTok Branded Mission encourages people to nominate their single cook friends, with Knorr boosting the most compelling recommendations as proof. The movement is further amplified through media partnerships and in-person referral events, turning a digital conversation into tangible proof points.

“At Knorr, we connect with consumers by engaging in cultural conversations that matter to them,” said Nicky Neerscholten, Global Head of Digital & Masterbrand at Knorr. “We’re giving visibility to single friends, shifting the focus from digital swipes to genuine, human recommendations. Food has always been a universal connector, and this campaign showcases how this resonates in markets around the world.”

Creativity meets collaboration

Knorr’s #ServingSingles demonstrates creative excellence and cross-agency collaboration. MullenLowe identified a consumer need through sharp social listening, which directly informed the campaign’s bold creative vision, while WPP Media's Mindshare developed and deployed a comprehensive media strategy across Social and Traditional platforms, successfully positioning Knorr to meaningfully connect with Gen Z. Weber Shandwick developed the global PR strategy, crafting compelling storytelling for markets worldwide, with local teams leading regional execution.

This integrated mix of digital engagement and thoughtful storytelling is sparking a global movement by proving an undeniable truth: cooks are simply more attractive. Knorr is acting as the ultimate wingman in the dating world, providing a unique platform that helps single cooks stand out from the crowd and land dates. The result is an engaging way to empower people to champion their single friends in their search for love.