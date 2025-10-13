The New Punk: Why Antiaesthetic Branding Is On The Rise

It is no surprise that this defiant, raw and human spirit has returned in today’s hyper-polished (and yet deeply uncertain) world. As Adam&Eve DDB’s brand and business partner Rani Patel explains, “The antiaesthetic makes you stop and think. It’s not there to solve or appease - it’s there to confront.”

It’s a reaction, she suggests, to a design landscape where everything looks the same, shaped by shared tools and recycled references.

BBH’s CCO Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes adds that we’re craving the tactile and imperfect - a return to formats with “texture, imperfection and human touch. In a world of infinite scroll and algorithmic sameness, the antiaesthetic offers something raw, real, and worth lingering on."

Scruffy: The Death Of Polish

So strong is the desire to embrace imperfection that even awkwardness is now seen as a badge of honour. The Face magazine (recently revived in cultural relevance after its National Portrait Gallery exhibition) has explored why Gen Z is celebrating awkwardness: as a quiet rebellion against the constant pressure to perform and curate online, and celebrating the uncomfortableness of everyday interactions.

In recent years, this has also played out in bold advertising:

Winning Gold Lion in the film category at Cannes 2025', Never Just A Period' created by AMV BBDO for Bodyform confrontingly and honestly tackled the realities of having a period. The operatic spot is packed with humour-filled references to the loneliness of unappealing smells (spedifically a wet dog) and figuring out how to manage the discomfort.

There was an all female Greek-inspired chorus, eye-rolling paintings. Everything about it was human, relatable and powerfully awkward.

For AMV BBDO's chief creative officers Nicholas Hulley and Nadja Lossgott being unpolished only works when it is tied up with being real and authentic.

"In debates about purpose or 'gritty realism', it's worth remembering: authenticity is not a genre. Speaking truth and showing real understanding - as opposed to patronising or shaming the audience - should be the idea, it shouldn't dictate tone or cinematography," they explain.