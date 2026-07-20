Asahi Super Dry Takes Over Piccadilly Lights

This system was fed exclusively on Bharoocha’s artistic output, creative process and influences, and programmed not to mimic style, but to decode sentiment, unearthing themes and connections unique to Bharoocha. Bharoocha remained an active participant throughout the process – curating source material, steering nuance and ultimately deciding what felt like his work and what didn’t.

Like Asahi Super Dry, Bharoocha – who was born in Japan and is now based in New York – boasts a unique cross-cultural perspective, with an east-meets-west lens that comes through in his work, blending internal and external worlds through graphic connections. The result saw this artistic DNA translated into over 400 original artworks, inspired by Japan and rendered in Asahi’s brand palette.

The striking Piccadilly Lights takeover – which includes a showstopping 3D hero can designed specifically for high-impact OOH placements – will be supported by additional outdoor advertising, as well as social and online video, until the end of September.

Live from today, ‘Seek, Find & Win’ is a multi-million-pound promotion to build excitement into Asahi Super Dry’s global brand platform, Seek What Is Unique, which guides premium beer drinkers to a more interesting side of life and encourages them to explore a world of colour, creativity and symbolism.

It sees Asahi Super Dry roll out a striking limited edition can and bottle, designed by Bharoocha, across one million packs of Asahi Super Dry and Asahi Super Dry 0.0%. UK consumers who discover the unique bottle or can in these packs could win one of several once-in-a-lifetime trips to Tokyo, the home of Asahi Super Dry, with a guest.

‘Seek, Find & Win’ will also be present in the on-trade, where consumers will be challenged to find tokens in all Asahi Super Dry draught stockists to win prizes including merch, pre-loaded credit cards to be redeemed on pints, and one of four trips to Tokyo.

Bharoocha’s creative designs and innovative packaging concept will also include exclusive point of sale executions, support and merchandise to ensure Asahi Super Dry is unmissable in pubs, bars, convenience stores and grocery retailers up and down the UK.

Hisham Akira Bharoocha says: "As a mixed-race Japanese/Burmese person who was born in Japan but also grew up in North America, I’ve been heavily influenced by both subcultures. These experiences have led to a distinct viewpoint on Japanese culture expressed through my art, which I’m proud to showcase through the lens of the iconic Asahi Super Dry can. It brings to mind the idea of an ever-changing path in life and culture, morphing as it propels forward - an ethos I share with one of Japan’s best-known exports."

Malgorzata Lubelska, Global Brands Director at Asahi Group Holdings, says: "Asahi Super Dry, a brand with deep roots in Japan's unique culture, is proud to launch a truly unique brand campaign. This initiative thoughtfully blends the artistic intelligence of a Japanese-born artist, amplified by artificial intelligence, creating over 400 unique designs to be featured in a uniquely captivating billboard."

Lorenzo Fruzza, Chief Design Officer at Havas London says: “We didn't ask AI to copy Hisham. We asked it to understand him, then show him something he'd never seen in a mirror. This is not regurgitation. This is not pastiche. This is an artist meeting a version of themselves they've never encountered to create something truly unique – which feels perfectly on-brand for Asahi Super Dry”.

Simon Allinson, Head of Creative Innovation at Prose on Pixels, says: "This is one of those wonderful examples where the technology completes the idea, versus just helping it get there. All the structural thinking, prompts and pipeline logic were done upfront, so our team could focus on what matters: crafting the work. That's enablement done right – meeting people where they are, extending what they're great at, and using AI where it genuinely adds creative value.”

Credits:

Brand: Asahi Super Dry

Global Head of Brand: Andrew Box

Global Senior Brand Manager: Alice Garton

Global Marketing Manager: Alice Hodgson

Global Marketing Executive: Amelia Potter

UK Marketing Manager: Kate Moran

UK Senior Brand Manager: Amy Armstrong

UK Media Lead: Carlota Masferrer-Font

UK Head of Brand PR: Shoma Amin

UK PR Manager: Alice Fox

UK Assistant Brand Manager: Scarlett Craythorne

Creative agency: Havas London

Chief Creative Officer, Havas UK: Mark Whelan

Creative Director: Sam Daly, Rob Greaves

Account team: Nick Gold, Sophia Jenkins, Sophie Spence, Tsion Tafari

Head of Production: Louise Bonnar

Operations Director: Matt King

Agency Producer: Lily Rocker

Assistant Agency Producer: Elle Francis-Kent, Hilary-Nyce Aremu

Head of Strategy: Clare Phayer

Senior Strategist: Francesca Johnston

Chief Design Officer: Lorenzo Fruzza

Executive Design Officer: Josh Toogood

BrandEx Designers: Rahul Sonegra, Sam Adams

Head of Social: Shelley Portet

Social Manager: Erin Yau

Production: Prose on Pixels

Head of Creative Innovation & Strategic Partnerships: Simon Allinson

Supervising Post Producer: Tom Lacey

Senior Producer: Rosie Smith

Project Manager: Raluca Pintoiu

Creative Production Director: Chris Davies

Motion Graphics Director: Tom Spawton

Senior 3D Motion Graphics Artist: Joe Dawe

Motion Graphics Artist: Ash Barnish

Senior Studio Creative: Mark Williams

Creative Artworker: Nick Thomson

Media agency: Wavemaker, WPP Media