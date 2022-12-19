Audi illuminates Piccadilly Circus with concept car shaping future of automotive

BBH worked with Audi to develop the campaign positioning and headline ‘The spirit of Christmas future.’ as a nod to the iconic Christmas tale ‘A Christmas Carol’ and the Audi grandsphere - a concept car that will shape the automotive future. A bold futuristic vision like the Audi grandsphere concept demanded a special execution. Using the most prominent outdoor display site in the country as part of the campaign, BBH created a dramatic visual that shows off Audi in a way never seen before in the UK.

Utilising existing 3D assets, BBH London worked with Italian production partner US UP to take full advantage of the Deep Screen by making every detail count. The elegant way a thin blanket of snow wisps away off the screen, the glass shelf rotating and gently knocking off remnants of snow and revealing that this car has opposing twin doors. Its cinematic approach is a reflection of the thought and craft put into every moment by the creative team.

Sacha Ward, Creative Director at BBH, “Our job is to put some distance between Audi and the other players in this burgeoning market. With its seasonal message, this amazing display is a great opportunity to help us do that.”

Laura Brennan, Brand Marketing Manager at Audi UK “We’re excited to

launch this futuristic campaign, using progressive media like one of the UK’s most high profile outdoor sites. For Audi, future is an attitude, and this campaign illustrates this attitude perfectly.”

Credits:

Client: Audi UK

Advertising agency: BBH London

CCO: Alex Grieves

Executive creative director: Helen Rhodes

Creative director: Sacha Ward, Ray Chan

Designer: N/A

Business lead: James Rice

Account team: Lexy Fox, Imogen Brooks

3D agency producer: Susan Liu, Will Bentley

TVC agency producer: Charlotte Kirk

Media buying agency: PHD

Media planner: N/A

3D production company: US UP SRL