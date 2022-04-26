Qatar Airways Invites People to ‘Experience the Exceptional’

Embracing the iconic Qatar Airways colour, a burgundy carpet inspires travellers to journey to the locations of their dreams, while a specially-composed track dramatises the unparalleled levels of service experienced when flying with the airline.

McCann UK was appointed global agency of record for Qatar Airways in 2021. The campaign includes TVC, social and print advertising.

McCann Managing Director Chris Falconer commented: “Having been named the ‘World’s Best Airline’ a total of six times, Qatar Airways’ unrivalled excellence is still air travel’s best kept secret – and this campaign aims to let the world know what they are missing.

“The campaign saw us take a distinctive and ownable asset – the burgundy carpet – and use this to inspire travellers to go in search of new memories now that the world has opened up again for travel, in a way that only the world’s best airline can deliver.”

As one of the only airlines to not stop flying during the pandemic, Qatar Airways has grown its network to almost 150 global destinations, with around 500 daily flights taking people to every continent.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, HE Akbar Al Baker, added: “The world has faced many challenges over the past two years and, as people begin to once again travel for leisure, we hope this latest brand campaign will inspire people to have the confidence to take to the skies once more and experience an exceptional journey with the World’s Best Airline.”

Chief Commercial Officer of Qatar Airways, Thierry Antinori commented: “Powered by a unique operating model where we control every aspect of the passenger experience, we have created an unrivalled excellence which leads to enduring relationships with our customers. No matter which route, seat type or aircraft you travel on with us, you will be treated to exceptional, memorable experiences both on the ground and in the air.

“We’re in the privileged position of being the enabler for our passengers, creating experiences not just a journey. It is this ethos which sets us apart from our competitors and has contributed to us attaining Skytrax World’s Best Airline status six times over.

