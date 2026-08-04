Dairylea Dunkers Champions Childhood Independence
A World of Their Own by VCCP is the latest chapter in its 'Set Them Free with Dairylea' platform
04 August 2026
Dairylea, the snackable cheese brand adored by kids and families for generations, is back today with the latest chapter in its 'Set Them Free with Dairylea' brand platform, unveiling a new campaign for its best selling snack, Dairylea Dunkers.
Created by agency of record, VCCP, 'A World of Their Own' champions the freedom and independence children feel when they're trusted to make their own choices, however small. The campaign casts Dairylea Dunkers as a snack that encourages kids to do things their own way, stepping into a world of their own making and having a lot more fun along the way.
At the heart of the campaign is a 30” film, brought to life by VCCP’s Girl&Bear Studios and directed by Belfield Brothers, the film follows a young girl who, after being given a pack of Dairylea Dunkers to eat however she pleases, enters an imagined version of the world, that dramatises the feeling of freedom and empowerment that comes from making her own decisions. She explores, investigates, experiments and dunks throughout her day, each decision making her feel like the world is her own to explore. Finally, she sticks the two halves of her final Dunkers stick together with the last scoop of cheese and it is revealed that she has been with her mum all along.
The campaign was ideated by Kenneth Abalos and Samuel Adio under Creative Director Caroline Rawlings.
Nicole Partridge, Senior Brand Manager at Mondelz, said: “Dairylea Dunkers has always been a snack that anyone can enjoy in their own way. With this campaign, we're celebrating the confidence and independence that can come from giving kids the freedom to make simple choices for themselves. It's a joyful reminder that everyday moments, like deciding how to dunk your Dairylea Dunkers, can help children grow in confidence."
Caroline Rawlings, Creative Director at VCCP, said: “What a treat, to make a film about that magic feeling of autonomy in childhood. No brand better understands the importance of resisting the urge to helicopter parent. Of letting your child revel in the feeling of independence, confidence and freedom that being allowed to make even the smallest decisions can bring. It may start with simply eating your Dunkers however and wherever you please but it can end in feeling like the whole world is yours to explore and discover. Delicious.”
The campaign launches on 3rd August and will run across TV, BVOD, online video, YouTube and social channels throughout the UK and Ireland until the end of September.
Credits:
Campaign Title: A World of Their Own
Client: Dairylea / Mondelez
Marketing Director: Julia Sparrow
Senior Brand Manager: Nicole Partridge
Brand Manager: Becky Latcham
Brand Executive: Natalie Wong
Advertising Agency: VCCP
Chief Creative Officers: Chris Birch & Jonny Parker
Creative Director: Caroline Rawlings
Creatives: Kenneth Abalos & Samuel Adio
Managing Partner: Matt Smith
Account Director: Fan Dickson
Senior Account Manager: Eden Miller
Group Planning Director: Gethin James
Senior Planner: Jack McCormack
Production Company: Girl&Bear
Head of Film & Content: Olly Calverley
Film & Content Producer: Agnes Szyperek
Integrated Creative Producer: Lizzie Holmes
Production Manager: James Whetherly
Production Coordinator: TJ Sulaiman
Directors: Belfield Brothers
Edit House: Marsheen
Editor: Ben Crook
Edit Producer: Pia Ebrill & Harriet Cawley
Edit Assistants: Denis Chingov & Ian Nabong
Post-Production Company: Girl&Bear
Post Producer: Vanessa Troop
Online editor: Tom James
MCR Operator: Wiktoria Met
MCR Supervisor: Alex Reid
Grade: Charlie Morris @ Harbor Picture Company
Colourist: Jateen Pate @ Harbor Picture Company
Head Of Broadcast Affairs: Alexia Collins
Broadcast Affairs Manager: Julia Matthews
Audio Post-Production Company: Sine Audio
Sound Producer: Aishah Amodu
Sound Engineer: Jack Hallett
Music supervision company: The Hogan
Music Supervisors: Sean Hogan
Media Buying Agency: Publicis Media