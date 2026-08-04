Dairylea Dunkers Champions Childhood Independence

At the heart of the campaign is a 30” film, brought to life by VCCP’s Girl&Bear Studios and directed by Belfield Brothers, the film follows a young girl who, after being given a pack of Dairylea Dunkers to eat however she pleases, enters an imagined version of the world, that dramatises the feeling of freedom and empowerment that comes from making her own decisions. She explores, investigates, experiments and dunks throughout her day, each decision making her feel like the world is her own to explore. Finally, she sticks the two halves of her final Dunkers stick together with the last scoop of cheese and it is revealed that she has been with her mum all along.

The campaign was ideated by Kenneth Abalos and Samuel Adio under Creative Director Caroline Rawlings.

Nicole Partridge, Senior Brand Manager at Mondelz, said: “Dairylea Dunkers has always been a snack that anyone can enjoy in their own way. With this campaign, we're celebrating the confidence and independence that can come from giving kids the freedom to make simple choices for themselves. It's a joyful reminder that everyday moments, like deciding how to dunk your Dairylea Dunkers, can help children grow in confidence."

Caroline Rawlings, Creative Director at VCCP, said: “What a treat, to make a film about that magic feeling of autonomy in childhood. No brand better understands the importance of resisting the urge to helicopter parent. Of letting your child revel in the feeling of independence, confidence and freedom that being allowed to make even the smallest decisions can bring. It may start with simply eating your Dunkers however and wherever you please but it can end in feeling like the whole world is yours to explore and discover. Delicious.”

The campaign launches on 3rd August and will run across TV, BVOD, online video, YouTube and social channels throughout the UK and Ireland until the end of September.

Credits:

Campaign Title: A World of Their Own

Client: Dairylea / Mondelez

Marketing Director: Julia Sparrow

Senior Brand Manager: Nicole Partridge

Brand Manager: Becky Latcham

Brand Executive: Natalie Wong

Advertising Agency: VCCP

Chief Creative Officers: Chris Birch & Jonny Parker

Creative Director: Caroline Rawlings

Creatives: Kenneth Abalos & Samuel Adio

Managing Partner: Matt Smith

Account Director: Fan Dickson

Senior Account Manager: Eden Miller

Group Planning Director: Gethin James

Senior Planner: Jack McCormack

Production Company: Girl&Bear

Head of Film & Content: Olly Calverley

Film & Content Producer: Agnes Szyperek

Integrated Creative Producer: Lizzie Holmes

Production Manager: James Whetherly

Production Coordinator: TJ Sulaiman

Directors: Belfield Brothers

Edit House: Marsheen

Editor: Ben Crook

Edit Producer: Pia Ebrill & Harriet Cawley

Edit Assistants: Denis Chingov & Ian Nabong

Post-Production Company: Girl&Bear

Post Producer: Vanessa Troop

Online editor: Tom James

MCR Operator: Wiktoria Met

MCR Supervisor: Alex Reid

Grade: Charlie Morris @ Harbor Picture Company

Colourist: Jateen Pate @ Harbor Picture Company

Head Of Broadcast Affairs: Alexia Collins

Broadcast Affairs Manager: Julia Matthews

Audio Post-Production Company: Sine Audio

Sound Producer: Aishah Amodu

Sound Engineer: Jack Hallett

Music supervision company: The Hogan

Music Supervisors: Sean Hogan

Media Buying Agency: Publicis Media