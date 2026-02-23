F1 Releases Trailer For New Season

The high-octane trailer has been developed in 1x 60 second, 1x 30 second and 4x 15 second formats.

Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer of Formula 1, said: "The 2026 season welcomes Formula 1’s next generation of racing, with new cars, new engines, and a whole new style of driving. It’s the biggest shake up our sport has ever seen with the playing field levelled as each team battles to produce the best car and performance. The campaign invites fans both old and new to get involved at a time where every lap is unpredictable, and it’s all to drive for.”

In addition to the digitally led campaign, which has launched across Formula 1 platforms today, and will be screened with the sport’s broadcasters and via paid social, there are also out-of-home posters which read: ‘New Cars, New Power, New Teams, New Passion, All To Drive For’ running across London, New York, Los Angeles, and Melbourne.