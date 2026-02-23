F1 Releases Trailer For New Season
Featuring actor Damson Idris and all 22 drivers, 'All To Drive For' teases the year ahead, with VCCP Roar
23 February 2026
To mark the start of the 2026 Formula 1® season, which begins in Melbourne, Australia on 6 March, the sport has launched its "All To Drive For" campaign, featuring internationally acclaimed actor, Damson Idris, and all 22 of the Formula 1 drivers.
Idris, who starred in the award winning F1® The Movie, opens the 60-second video with a provocative question: “You think you know Formula 1?” before playfully asking fans to “Think again.” He is joined by reigning Drivers' World Champion, Lando Norris, who explains, “Everything is changing”, followed by Idris and the rest of the Formula 1 drivers - Oscar Piastri, Nico Hulkenberg, Gabriel Bortoleto, Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas, Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll, George Russell, Kimi Antonelli, Oliver Bearman, Esteban Ocon, Pierre Gasly, Franco Colapinto, Liam Lawson, Arvid Lindblad, Alex Albon, Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar - picking up the narrative.
1/3
2/3
3/3
The high-octane trailer has been developed in 1x 60 second, 1x 30 second and 4x 15 second formats.
Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer of Formula 1, said: "The 2026 season welcomes Formula 1’s next generation of racing, with new cars, new engines, and a whole new style of driving. It’s the biggest shake up our sport has ever seen with the playing field levelled as each team battles to produce the best car and performance. The campaign invites fans both old and new to get involved at a time where every lap is unpredictable, and it’s all to drive for.”
In addition to the digitally led campaign, which has launched across Formula 1 platforms today, and will be screened with the sport’s broadcasters and via paid social, there are also out-of-home posters which read: ‘New Cars, New Power, New Teams, New Passion, All To Drive For’ running across London, New York, Los Angeles, and Melbourne.