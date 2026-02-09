Ginsters Wins The hearts of Britain
The work by TBWA\London continues its 'Taste The Effort' campaign
Ginsters, Britain’s Biggest Pastry Brand1 is set to win the hearts and minds of even more British shoppers in 2026, with a further £4m investment that welcomes back the brand’s award-winning ‘Taste The Effort’ campaign and their beloved farmer character ‘Merryn’. As category leader, every £1 spent on Ginsters media has a halo impact on the savoury pastry category - generating £2.75 of total category sales2.
The new campaign will reach 94% of UK adults more than 9 times, across TV, Video on Demand (VOD), YouTube, Radio, Social and Shopper marketing. Taste and quality messages are supercharged in even more entertaining moments throughout the creative, where Ginsters delicious Original Cornish Pasty is enjoyed.
Building on the success of the first ‘Taste the Effort’ creative, the new TV ad continues to highlight the dedication and care that Ginsters puts into making delicious high-quality products, using only the tastiest British ingredients, including 100% British Beef and locally sourced vegetables.
The new creative, developed by TBWA\London, uses the tongue-in-cheek humour of Ginsters’ much loved farmer character Merryn. We see her back on the farm, proudly demonstrating the changes she’s made to continue producing the highest quality ingredients for Ginsters, and, like the brand, going the extra mile in everything she does to ensure it’s the best. The spot is directed by Florence Poppy Deary and produced by Biscuit Filmworks UK.
Since launching ‘Taste the Effort’ in 2023, Ginsters has driven increased brand relevance and is now even more strongly associated with ‘Is a Brand for Me and My Family’, which is significantly ahead of competitor brands in the category 3 . In H1 2025, Ginsters recruited over 123k more households YoY over the three months while on air. In addition, executional branded memorability has increased by +10 points (+9 points above norms), Remembered Reach has increased +15 points (+24 points above norms), and Persuasion, Enjoyment and Involvement have also increased YoY, each year since launch. Key message takeout is also increasing, with more people believing that Ginsters products are tasty and use only the best quality ingredients .
Alongside the NEW TVC, a suite of social first assets have been created to drive engagement across digital channels. The social campaign will kick off from 9th February, with the new TVC launching on 13th February and running until the end of May.
Sarah Babb, Ginsters Marketing Director, commented: “Our Taste the Effort brand platform has done a fundamental job to drive reappraisal for Ginsters, putting the brand firmly in the hearts of the nation. Like Merryn, we’re always building on our successes, and this new creative allows us to continue to tell the nation how great our Cornish Pasties are in an engaging and humorous way with more exciting stories from the farm. We hope everyone loves this next instalment as much as we do!”
Lauren Coates, Creative Director, TBWA\London added: “All the great grafters of our time have one thing in common - they never stop tinkering. Merryn's no different.
This year, we’re back on her farm to discover what she’s changed, upgraded and improved in the name of even tastier pasties. Think scarier scarecrows, pampered cows, a new crew of farm hands and plenty of effort poured into flavour.”
Credits:
Brand: Ginsters
Managing Director: Emma Stowers
Marketing Director: Sarah Babb
Insights Lead: Nic Keeley
Marketing Manager: Stephanie Allen
Senior Brand Manager: Carys Barriball
Campaign name: Taste The Effort
Launch date: February 9th 2026
Creative agency: TBWA\London
Chief Creative Officer: Andy Jex
Creative Director: Lauren Coates
Creative: Dan Jones
Design Director: Aaron Moss
Planning Partner: Laura Kirkby-Jones
Planner: Bhrena Marino
Senior Producer: Megan Sutton
Business Lead: Max Phillips
Account Director: Sophie Perry
Account Manager: Alice Trotter
Media agency: the7stars
Production Company: Biscuit Filmworks UK
Director: Florence Poppy Deary
Production Company Producer: Adam Oyejobi
MD: Rupert Reynolds-Maclean
DOP: Mike Staniforth
Production Designer: Ollie Hogan
Casting Director: Lesley Beastall Casting
Stylist: Emily B Wilson
Hair & Make Up: Eve Coles
Editor: Shift Post, Adam Buckmaster
Post-production: Coffee & Tv
Grade: Electric Theatre Collective
Sound: Factory Studios, Jack Hallett, Anthony Moore
Music: SixtyFour Music