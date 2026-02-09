Ginsters Wins The hearts of Britain

The new creative, developed by TBWA\London, uses the tongue-in-cheek humour of Ginsters’ much loved farmer character Merryn. We see her back on the farm, proudly demonstrating the changes she’s made to continue producing the highest quality ingredients for Ginsters, and, like the brand, going the extra mile in everything she does to ensure it’s the best. The spot is directed by Florence Poppy Deary and produced by Biscuit Filmworks UK.

Since launching ‘Taste the Effort’ in 2023, Ginsters has driven increased brand relevance and is now even more strongly associated with ‘Is a Brand for Me and My Family’, which is significantly ahead of competitor brands in the category 3 . In H1 2025, Ginsters recruited over 123k more households YoY over the three months while on air. In addition, executional branded memorability has increased by +10 points (+9 points above norms), Remembered Reach has increased +15 points (+24 points above norms), and Persuasion, Enjoyment and Involvement have also increased YoY, each year since launch. Key message takeout is also increasing, with more people believing that Ginsters products are tasty and use only the best quality ingredients .

Alongside the NEW TVC, a suite of social first assets have been created to drive engagement across digital channels. The social campaign will kick off from 9th February, with the new TVC launching on 13th February and running until the end of May.

Sarah Babb, Ginsters Marketing Director, commented: “Our Taste the Effort brand platform has done a fundamental job to drive reappraisal for Ginsters, putting the brand firmly in the hearts of the nation. Like Merryn, we’re always building on our successes, and this new creative allows us to continue to tell the nation how great our Cornish Pasties are in an engaging and humorous way with more exciting stories from the farm. We hope everyone loves this next instalment as much as we do!”

Lauren Coates, Creative Director, TBWA\London added: “All the great grafters of our time have one thing in common - they never stop tinkering. Merryn's no different.

This year, we’re back on her farm to discover what she’s changed, upgraded and improved in the name of even tastier pasties. Think scarier scarecrows, pampered cows, a new crew of farm hands and plenty of effort poured into flavour.”

