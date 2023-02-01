Goodstuff works on launch of new brand platform for Gü

The new platform, ‘There’s More to Gü’, celebrates the delicious layers that make all of Gü’s products more indulgent. By focusing on the multi-layered nature of the Gü range, Lucky Generals have positioned the brand as a more interesting treat than ice cream and chocolate.

A new visual brand world is launching alongside the new positioning for Gü, which kicked off with an update to all product packaging and an all new website in 2022 and will now come to life across all aspects of the brand’s marketing mix, spanning in store activity, sampling events, digital, TV, cinema and BVOD. The unveiling of the new platform marks the biggest marketing spend in the brand’s twenty year history.

Media was handled by Gü’s partner Goodstuff, who used a full channel mix to craft the campaign around indulgent evenings. A hero 30” film will air on February 1st on TV and BVOD (across ITV, Channel 4 and Sky), supported by Social. The spot follows an immersive ‘spoon’s eye’ journey through each decadent texture of Gü’s Zillionaire cheesecake, all accompanied by a jazz-inspired track with different instruments coming in as the different layers of the sumptuous dessert are revealed.

Goodstuff also called on Pearl & Dean to enhance the mutli-layered experience, extending from visibility around key openings to sponsoring Pop Up Screens across the Summer.

Anthony Wells, Chief Marketing Officer at Gü, said: “We’re thrilled to be taking our brand to the next level as we launch our new platform. ‘There’s More to Gü’ perfectly encapsulates what makes Gü a more indulgent treat for a night in and we can’t wait to see this multi-layered world come to life across all aspects of our business, both above the line and within our internal culture and values”.

Sam Drake, Managing Partner at Goodstuff, said: “At a time when people are looking for those moments of indulgence and escape, this campaign is perfectly timed. It has been an absolute pleasure to support such an amazing business and brand, and we’re looking forward seeing the campaign come to life and kick-starting their next phase of growth.”

Catherine Ferguson, Head of Agency Strategy at Pearl and Dean said: ‘’Cinema is the ultimate indulgent medium and so we are delighted that Gü are the first brand to partner with our newly created collective of independent and boutique cinemas as well as becoming this summer’s Headline Partner of Pop-Up Screens’.’