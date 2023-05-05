Harry's zesty film proves the transformational power of a good shave
Harry’s celebrates the inner confidence a good shave brings with ‘Feel Good, Fellas’
05 May 2023
Personal care brand Harry’s has launched ‘Feel Good, Fellas’, a brand platform that celebrates the inner confidence a good shave can bring.
Created by London-based creative shop The Or, ‘Feel Good, Fellas’ is a long-term vision for Harry’s, giving it the role of the ultimate hype man to the everyday man.
To launch the platform, The Or has created a film which follows a business leader whose world is transformed by his younger colleague’s confident satsuma-peeling skills during a meeting. He then continues to dwell on this life-changing moment, recounting the event to anyone who will listen.
The aim of the campaign is to highlight how a good shave can lead to an easy injection of confidence required by every man in everyday life. This places emphasis on the brand’s ‘Feel Good, Fellas’ strapline and brand platform, as well as Harry’s global social mission which supports organisations with a shared commitment to providing mental health access for men. Harry's has donated over $12.5M to support this cause since the brand launched.
The film will be accompanied by DRTV, radio and press, with further PR activations planned over the coming months.
This is the first campaign for the brand from The Or who became Harry’s Lead Creative Agency in the UK last November. They worked alongside film production company Somesuch, to produce the campaign.
Ben Dancer, Director of Brand Marketing at Harry’s commented “In a world that’s dictating how men should be and what they should look like, Harry's celebrate guys who carve their own path and make choices that work best for them. We're proud to be partnering with The Or, who through our new creative brand platform have grasped this sentiment of championing inner confidence perfectly through simplistic everyday wins.”
Charlene Chandrasekaran, Executive Creative Director at The Or said “For our first campaign for Harry’s, we wanted to adopt the light-hearted nature of the brand to shine a light on the idea that a good shave is central to how you feel, not just how you look. The confidence in peeling a satsuma in one, felt like the perfect way to depict the ‘Feel Good, Fellas’ message; a small everyday win that can leave a lasting impact.”
Credits
The Or London
Charlene Chandrasekaran - Executive Creative Director
Dan Morris - Executive Creative Director
Metz ti Bryan - Production Partner
Paulo Salomao - Business Partner
Sarah Oberman - Strategy Partner
Ruth Armitt - Producer
Berlin Abraham - Brand Director
Tom Snell - Creative
Dylan Hartigan - Creative
Amy Fasey - Creative
Jacob Hellström - Creative
Harry’s
Ben Dancer- Director of Brand Marketing
Bevan Lewis - Senior Manager, Brand Communications
Ellie Doughty - International Growth Lead
Ruth Flanagan - Senior PR & Partnerships Manager
Goodstuff
Felicity Bramald - Business Director
Pete Hinton - Planning Director
Somesuch
Chris Watling- Managing Director and Executive Producer
Tom Gardner- Producer
Lana Henry- Production Manager
Max Sherman- Director
Thimios Bakatakis- DOP
Kharmel Cochrane- Casting Director
Radioaktive X Shelter
Albert Zurashvili- Executive Producer
Gena Shevchenko- Producer
Vlas Laushkin- Production Coordinator
Maria Khalpakhchi- 1st Assistant Director
George Kavelashvili- Production Designer
Kato Gelashvili- Styling
Creative Outpost
Alex Wilson-Thames- Senior Sound Designer
The Hogan (Music House)
Sean Hogan & Ludo Swaniker- Music Supervisors
Shift Post (Edit House)
Saam Hodivala- Editor
Adam Buckmaster- Edit Assistant
Kirsty Oldfield- Edit Producer
CHEAT (Post House)
Jack McGinity - Senior Colourist
Coral Ernest - Rhône- Colour & VFX Senior Producer
Paul Dixon- VFK artist