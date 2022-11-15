Havas London presents different responses to colds in Lemsip campaign

We're not all equal when it comes to dealing with a virus, something made more evident in the past two years, and that we can't assume how other people will react. The new campaign sees Lemsip shifting from the cold journey of a single sufferer, to showing how the brand can show up for different people in different cold & flu circumstances.

Rather than suggesting that colds affect everyone in a similar way, Lemsip wanted to bring to life a realistic breadth of situations and experiences. Devised by creative agency Havas London, the campaign depicts some of the most common - from the 'no choice but to crack on' cold to the dreaded 'cancel all plans' cold, and shows Lemsip as the brand you can look to for your cold & flu, while showcasing different products in its portfolio.

Featuring the tagline, ‘However you cold, Lemsip it’, the integrated campaign created by Amy-Rose Lynch (Creative), includes 30 second and 20 second TV spots. Online, the scenarios will appear as social media stories on Facebook and Instagram and as YouTube bumpers, creating a holistic campaign across multimedia properties.

The campaign reinforces the emotional connection with the much-loved brand that combines comfort and dependability during cold and flu season. The audience target is purposefully broad, reaching younger and older people (from 18 years old on) who will all recognise their own experiences with colds.

Kriszta Toth, Category Manager Seasonal Meds, says: “The pandemic has improved people's understanding of virus transmission, and changed their relationship to the common cold, in different and personal ways. But no matter how they respond to a cold, Lemsip's comprehensive portfolio makes it the go-to brand they can turn to. However you cold, Lemsip it!”.

Elliot Harris, Global ECD, Havas London says, “Lemsip is a famous British brand. I’ve grown up with the comfort of Lemsip. To me, it offers that warm hug in a mug in winter, it shows empathy and understanding. A much loved brand that understands people want to get on with their lives. I’m super proud of the new campaign showing a series of products that cover the range of having a cold from first sniffs to dry or mucus coughs and the fact that in ‘Lemsip it’ we get the language of the idea into the vernacular.”

*Nielsen Scantrack data: Unit Sales Cold & Flu - last 12 weeks until 15.10.22

