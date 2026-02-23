Ewan McGregor Becomes The New Voice Of Lloyds

The stories include young girl at a local skate park, summoning the courage to take her leap, a family embarking on their ‘trip of a lifetime’, finally making their dream journey a reality and a young couple experiencing the joy of their first garden, symbolising the pride of homeownership.

A defining element of the campaign is its soundtrack. Selected for its message of hope, possibility and striving, the track gives each film a cinematic lift and emotional momentum, tying the stories together through themes of belief and optimism.

The films are further elevated by Ewan McGregor’s narration, bringing warmth, humanity and a cohesive storytelling voice across the campaign. His distinctive delivery unifies the work into a powerful expression of what Bank on Lloyds stands for — supporting people as they turn their ambitions into reality.

Ewan McGregor, Actor, Director and Producer, said: “This campaign stood out to me because it feels timely. It’s about trusting yourself and making your own choices. I always like to feel connected to things I voice and these ads are elegantly crafted snapshots of real moments, both big and small, that we can all relate to. I think they are cool and I am happy to be the voice of Lloyds!”

Suresh Balaji, Chief Marketing Officer at Lloyds, said: “Bank on Lloyds shows what it really means to help people turn everyday dreams into reality. We’re thrilled to be working with Ewan, his unmistakable warmth and authority give Lloyds a modern voice of trust. As the UK’s largest digital banking group, we’re supporting more customers than ever, and his voice brings that scale and confidence to life. Our new TV work celebrates the human moments that matter most and shows how we have the experience, reach and heart to help make them happen.”

Ben Mooge, Chief Creative Officer at Publicis Groupe UK, said: “Lloyds has been helping customers get where they want in life for over 250 years. There’s something special about having the opportunity to work with a British icon like Lloyds to continue that connection it’s always had with its customers. With Bank on Lloyds, we're building on that heritage with a campaign that feels human, open and welcomes every kind of ambition, whether it’s huge or humbly personal. These new TV ads capture this perfectly, showing that it’s about celebrating the real stuff that people dream about, backed by what Lloyds genuinely does best.”

The films are directed by Oscar Hudson, known for major campaigns including B&Q’s Flip and the John Lewis Christmas ad Give a Little Love.

CREDITS

Agency: Publicis Go

CCO Publicis Groupe UK: Ben Mooge

ECD Publicis Go: Joe Corcoran

Creative Director: Steve Paskin

Creatives: Barret Helander & Rhys Hughes

Producer: Megan O’Hagan

Business Director: Luke Cambridge

Head of Strategy: Katie Hibbard

GCL Publicis Go: Simon Peck