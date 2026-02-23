Ewan McGregor Becomes The New Voice Of Lloyds
Publicis Go has launched three cinematic ads for 'Bank on Lloyds'
23 February 2026
From 20 February, McGregor will narrate three cinematic films that spotlight the ambitions of customers across the UK, and the reassurance of having a bank they can rely on. The new TV spots are the latest in a fully integrated end-to-end Campaign developed by Publicis Groupe’s Power of One team, Publicis Go.
Since launching in January, Bank on Lloyds has established a fresh strategic and creative chapter for the brand, one that puts people’s real ambitions at the centre. Built on the idea that whatever your dream is, Lloyds can help make it a reality, the platform reflects the many ways customers bring their aspirations to life, and the support Lloyds provides at every stage.
New research from Lloyds shows that 75% of Brits believe 2026 will be the year they finally pursue long‑held dreams, from buying a home to achieving financial stability or taking long‑imagined trips. This next phase responds to that momentum by showing ambition not as something distant or idealised, but rooted in everyday, relatable moments.
The campaign centres on three new TV spots, each exploring a different ambition and emotional arc, hope, belief, and the moment a dream starts to feel real.
The stories include young girl at a local skate park, summoning the courage to take her leap, a family embarking on their ‘trip of a lifetime’, finally making their dream journey a reality and a young couple experiencing the joy of their first garden, symbolising the pride of homeownership.
A defining element of the campaign is its soundtrack. Selected for its message of hope, possibility and striving, the track gives each film a cinematic lift and emotional momentum, tying the stories together through themes of belief and optimism.
The films are further elevated by Ewan McGregor’s narration, bringing warmth, humanity and a cohesive storytelling voice across the campaign. His distinctive delivery unifies the work into a powerful expression of what Bank on Lloyds stands for — supporting people as they turn their ambitions into reality.
Ewan McGregor, Actor, Director and Producer, said: “This campaign stood out to me because it feels timely. It’s about trusting yourself and making your own choices. I always like to feel connected to things I voice and these ads are elegantly crafted snapshots of real moments, both big and small, that we can all relate to. I think they are cool and I am happy to be the voice of Lloyds!”
Suresh Balaji, Chief Marketing Officer at Lloyds, said: “Bank on Lloyds shows what it really means to help people turn everyday dreams into reality. We’re thrilled to be working with Ewan, his unmistakable warmth and authority give Lloyds a modern voice of trust. As the UK’s largest digital banking group, we’re supporting more customers than ever, and his voice brings that scale and confidence to life. Our new TV work celebrates the human moments that matter most and shows how we have the experience, reach and heart to help make them happen.”
Ben Mooge, Chief Creative Officer at Publicis Groupe UK, said: “Lloyds has been helping customers get where they want in life for over 250 years. There’s something special about having the opportunity to work with a British icon like Lloyds to continue that connection it’s always had with its customers. With Bank on Lloyds, we're building on that heritage with a campaign that feels human, open and welcomes every kind of ambition, whether it’s huge or humbly personal. These new TV ads capture this perfectly, showing that it’s about celebrating the real stuff that people dream about, backed by what Lloyds genuinely does best.”
The films are directed by Oscar Hudson, known for major campaigns including B&Q’s Flip and the John Lewis Christmas ad Give a Little Love.
CREDITS
Agency: Publicis Go
CCO Publicis Groupe UK: Ben Mooge
ECD Publicis Go: Joe Corcoran
Creative Director: Steve Paskin
Creatives: Barret Helander & Rhys Hughes
Producer: Megan O’Hagan
Business Director: Luke Cambridge
Head of Strategy: Katie Hibbard
GCL Publicis Go: Simon Peck