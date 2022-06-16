timeTo highlights fear of sexual harassment at Cannes

The film will also be backed by some brand-new social images that build on the original messaging, but update them to make them directly target some of the specific fears around this year’s festival.

With the distance of three years and a global pandemic since the last in-person Cannes, the film and social campaign is now being redistributed as a reminder to everyone visiting the Côte d'Azur that sexual harassment is not only still an issue but could be worse this year. In 2020, research commissioned by timeTo found that in a survey of 1,250 people, half (49 per cent) expected sexual harassment to rise as the industry returns to office working. Nine out of 10 (89 per cent) added that sexual harassment is an issue the industry still needs to tackle.

Leaders need to understand that they have a duty of care of keep their staff safe. The company you lead is obliged to address and deal with harassment which is prohibited under legislation including the Equality Act 2010 and Protection from Harassment Act 1997.

timeTo is also urging senior leaders and agency heads to properly look after their staff who are traveling to Cannes and put proper plans in place to protect them.

These can include:

• If you are in a senior position, you have an extra obligation to set an example and not use your power over people more vulnerable than you.

• Set the culture: make it clear the standards of behaviour expected of everyone in the workplace, even when in Cannes.

• Familiarise yourself with the timeTo Code of Conduct and share it with your team attending Cannes

• If you aren’t an endorser – sign up NOW and download the Code and assets so that you can share them with your team

• Leaders also ought to be talking to every member of staff ahead of the event to ask them to let them know immediately if they are feeling unsure or under pressure. Make sure you are contactable for your staff and know they can go to you day or night if they are being harassed.

• Look out for your colleagues: If you are a witness to sexual harassment, speak up. Tell the person that their behaviour is neither funny nor appropriate or point out the offence. Explicitly point out to them what they are doing and cite the code if necessary. Offer support to the person on the receiving end of the harassment

• Pre-book your cab back to the hotel or premises where you are staying if you know you going to be returning late from a function

• If you see something happening that you know is making a colleague very uncomfortable or distressed, step in, speak up, go to their assistance

• Have the NABS advice line number to hand if you feel you need advice and support 0800707 6607

Helen Calcraft, founder member of TimeTo and founder of Lucky Generals, said: “A lot has happened since summer 2019, and more importantly, a lot more awareness of sexual harassment has been raised. More stories are starting to come out into the open and more people are discussing the issue. So it is crucial that this film and its messaging reaches as many people as possible to remind everyone that while Cannes is a unique industry moment where we see the best of creativity the industry has to offer, it is also home to some of the most shocking and dangerous behaviour.”

“Last year’s research proved people were worried about sexual harassment returning to the office with us - from boundaries being forgotten to pent up aggression. We must assume this is the same for Cannes, where there are factors that we know from our research that can exacerbate sexual harassment, such as alcohol and working away. The onus should not just be on those traveling to protect themselves, but on those sending them to protect them as well.

Created by Lucky Generals and Another Film Co’s Steve Reeves. The 60 second film, shot from the point of view of a young woman, Kelly, shows her getting into a taxi after a night event at Cannes whilst a male colleague corners her as he climbs into the taxi demanding a change of destination to his hotel and puts his arm around the clearly uncomfortable woman. At each point the male colleague is inappropriate, the frame freezes on Kelly's face and a red line draws over the screen. ‘Where would you draw the line?’