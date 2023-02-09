Mastercard sets the stage for next gen creatives at BRIT Awards

Mastercard champions the future of creative talent in its latest integrated UK marketing and communications campaign, in celebration of its 25-year headline sponsorship of The BRIT Awards.

Mastercard launches its advertising campaign at The BRIT Awards with Mastercard on Saturday 11th February and features work from 14 BRITs School students who were tasked to interpret Mastercard’s sonic brand in a range of different media; from costume to digital animation, to dance and music, bringing the sonic to life in new and exciting ways.

The students’ work will feature in five idents throughout the live awards show broadcast on ITV and all around the O2 arena, as well as in a broader, integrated campaign.

Following an initial briefing session last year, the students were mentored over a period of four months by a range of top industry talent including acclaimed director Anthony Rubinstein, a team of VFX artists, music producers, influential dancer Nife and broadcaster Alex Scott, before their work was brought to life in a range of innovative, multi-media formats.

Anthony Rubinstein, Director said: “This was a super exciting opportunity with Mastercard to make something special and we really wanted to do justice to the reputation and heritage of The BRIT School. We focused on an innovative filmmaking approach using as many cutting-edge techniques as possible including drones. I think it's an unrivalled experience for the students who were lucky enough to take part and will undoubtedly be invaluable for them in their future careers - but it was also very humbling and exciting for us as a crew to meet the next generation of our creative peers.”

In further amplification of the student’s work, Mastercard hosted The Digital Junction on Monday 6 February, which saw an evening merging the physical and digital worlds of music showcasing the next generation of music. Digital avatar artist VNCCII gave an exclusive metaverse inspired headline act in addition to Michael Rice from Mastercard’s Priceless album and an array of BRITs School student performances with behind the scenes footage from the making of the campaign.