Cheeky Dettol ad offers sustainable cleaning solutions

The campaign is now live across OLV, Social and OOH in the UK and Ireland. The film was produced by Oto Film; media was handled by Zenith.

David Shillcock, Marketing Director Reckitt UK Health said: “We are incredibly excited to launch a breakthrough new Spray Refill proposition, which answers the growing need for sustainable solutions from our consumers. Our Spray refills have 75% less plastic than the bottles, with a superior formula ready in seconds which still delivers on Dettol efficacy and germ kill standards. To promote such a disruptive new product, we are thrilled to launch a bold impactful campaign created in partnership with McCann, which aims to drive positive behaviour change from our consumers.”

Laurence Thomson, Joint Chief Creative Officer at McCann London added: “We love the boldness, brevity, and playfulness of this campaign. A message that simply announces that ‘this little Dettol refill bottle, makes any bottle, be it a Dettol bottle, another bottle, or even a similar cleaning bottle, a bottle of Dettol…and then does it again and again. Dettol…Dettol.”

