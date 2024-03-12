Cheeky Dettol ad offers sustainable cleaning solutions
Created by McCann London, 'Makes any bottle a bottle of Dettol' is led by a 20-second film and guerrilla-style OOH
12 March 2024
McCann London has launched a campaign entitled 'Makes any bottle a bottle of Dettol', for Dettol - the hygiene brand owned by Reckitt - highlighting that any 750ml trigger bottle can become a bottle of Dettol with the brand's new refill range.
Makes any bottle a bottle of Dettol shows consumers in a cheeky tone that any 750ml trigger bottle they have lying around the house can be turned into a bottle of Dettol and has been created to show that refilling does not have to be confusing. The campaign playfully depicts a solution to a real consumer convenience problem; uptake is low because there is a perceived ‘hassle’ barrier with 22 per cent of consumers referencing hassle as number one barrier outside of cost and distribution (Tesco Media and Insight Platform 2022).
The campaign’s guerrilla-style OOH brings Dettol’s playful repurposing spirit to life by also creating the effect of taking over an existing ad. The overlay style gives the effect that any bottle out there (and any advert with a bottle out there) can be re-purposed in the same way their 750ml bottles could be with Dettol’s refill range.
The campaign is now live across OLV, Social and OOH in the UK and Ireland. The film was produced by Oto Film; media was handled by Zenith.
David Shillcock, Marketing Director Reckitt UK Health said: “We are incredibly excited to launch a breakthrough new Spray Refill proposition, which answers the growing need for sustainable solutions from our consumers. Our Spray refills have 75% less plastic than the bottles, with a superior formula ready in seconds which still delivers on Dettol efficacy and germ kill standards. To promote such a disruptive new product, we are thrilled to launch a bold impactful campaign created in partnership with McCann, which aims to drive positive behaviour change from our consumers.”
Laurence Thomson, Joint Chief Creative Officer at McCann London added: “We love the boldness, brevity, and playfulness of this campaign. A message that simply announces that ‘this little Dettol refill bottle, makes any bottle, be it a Dettol bottle, another bottle, or even a similar cleaning bottle, a bottle of Dettol…and then does it again and again. Dettol…Dettol.”
