Cheeky Dettol ad offers sustainable cleaning solutions

Created by McCann London, 'Makes any bottle a bottle of Dettol' is led by a 20-second film and guerrilla-style OOH

By creative salon

12 March 2024

McCann London has launched a campaign entitled 'Makes any bottle a bottle of Dettol', for Dettol - the hygiene brand owned by Reckitt - highlighting that any 750ml trigger bottle can become a bottle of Dettol with the brand's new refill range.

Makes any bottle a bottle of Dettol shows consumers in a cheeky tone that any 750ml trigger bottle they have lying around the house can be turned into a bottle of Dettol and has been created to show that refilling does not have to be confusing. The campaign playfully depicts a solution to a real consumer convenience problem; uptake is low because there is a perceived ‘hassle’ barrier with 22 per cent of consumers referencing hassle as number one barrier outside of cost and distribution (Tesco Media and Insight Platform 2022).

The campaign’s guerrilla-style OOH brings Dettol’s playful repurposing spirit to life by also creating the effect of taking over an existing ad. The overlay style gives the effect that any bottle out there (and any advert with a bottle out there) can be re-purposed in the same way their 750ml bottles could be with Dettol’s refill range.

The campaign is now live across OLV, Social and OOH in the UK and Ireland. The film was produced by Oto Film; media was handled by Zenith.

David Shillcock, Marketing Director Reckitt UK Health said: “We are incredibly excited to launch a breakthrough new Spray Refill proposition, which answers the growing need for sustainable solutions from our consumers. Our Spray refills have 75% less plastic than the bottles, with a superior formula ready in seconds which still delivers on Dettol efficacy and germ kill standards. To promote such a disruptive new product, we are thrilled to launch a bold impactful campaign created in partnership with McCann, which aims to drive positive behaviour change from our consumers.”

Laurence Thomson, Joint Chief Creative Officer at McCann London added: “We love the boldness, brevity, and playfulness of this campaign. A message that simply announces that ‘this little Dettol refill bottle, makes any bottle, be it a Dettol bottle, another bottle, or even a similar cleaning bottle, a bottle of Dettol…and then does it again and again. Dettol…Dettol.”

Credits

Project Name: Makes Any Bottle A Bottle Of Dettol

Client Name: Dettol (Reckitt)

Dettol

David Shillcock – Marketing Director UK

Mathieu Desbrandes – Marketing Manager

Tommaso Livraghi – Marketing Manager

Adam Ganatra – Senior Brand Manager

Ananiya Gupta – Senior Brand Manager

Tash Dell – Assistant Brand Manager

Verity Walker – Brand Manager

Creative Agency: McCann London

Joint CCOs: Rob Doubal and Laurence Thomson

Creative Director: Matt Crabtree

Creatives: Gémina Gil Flores, Jemma Burgess

Business Director: Karolina Gogarowska

Account Director: Mike Knowles

Project Manager: Samantha Hawkins

Design Director: Max Henderson

Senior Designer: Matt Manlove

Junior Designer: Lexie Hoskins

Post-Production & Retouching: Craft London

Agency Producer: Jackie Ankelen

Post Producer: Nicola Henderson

Colourist: Ollie Gill

On-line: Joe Walmsley

Producer: Dan Savage

Sound Design/Mix: Josh Younger

Production Company: Oto Film, Poland

Producer: Jakub Moloney

Director: Joe Dixon

Director of Photography: Nils Crone

Editor: Max Windows @ Stitch Editing

Voice over: Julian Barrat

Cast:

Generic Ad Man: Tomasz Dankowski

Mum: Olimpia Ajakaiye

Dad: Piotr Chwialkowski

Child: Victoria Wychowaniec

Stills Shoot:

Production Company: Oto Film, Poland

Photographer: Maciej Skwara

Retouching: Craft London

Producer: Dan Savage

Retouching kitchen: Jeremy Leamy from Seeing is Believing

Retouching pack clean up: John Martin

Other production partners

Build Hollywood

